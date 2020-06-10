All ages now can get screened for coronavirus; protests spur change

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

State health officials on Tuesday expanded testing eligibility to all age groups in Lancaster County for Test Nebraska, which can allow protesters of all ages involved in the recent George Floyd demonstrations to get screened for coronavirus.

In Douglas and Sarpy counties, people ages 15 to 35 can now schedule an appointment though Test Nebraska.

A Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman recently confirmed to the Omaha World-Herald that the protests spurred the change.

Pat Lopez, interim director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, stressed the importance of tests for those who gathered among large crowds.

"We thought some of the people who have been at mass gatherings may want to get tested, and we didn't want that to be a barrier for them to access that," Lopez said.

Those seeking a test must still go to TestNebraska.com and complete an assessment to schedule a test.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

