Air quality advisory issued for Lincoln ahead of Fourth of July weekend

With smoke set to hang in the air around Lincoln over the Fourth of July weekend, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has issued an air quality-related health advisory for sensitive populations.

The department is expecting typical high levels of particulate air pollution from Saturday evening through Monday morning, consistent with pollution tracked annually, according to a Friday news release.

Throughout the weekend, Lincoln’s Air Quality Index often reaches peak levels that are unhealthy for everyone, but can acutely affect those with heart disease, asthma, or other respiratory conditions like COPD, according to the release.

When the tiny particles from firework smoke are inhaled, it can cause asthma attacks, worsen chronic bronchitis and cause chest pain in some people with heart disease, according to Gary Bergstrom, the department's air quality program supervisor.

People at risk should avoid extensive physical activity outdoors or remain indoors with windows and doors closed, Bergstrom said in the release. Even a few hours of exposure to high levels of particle pollution may affect those with health conditions, he said.