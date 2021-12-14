After almost a year in the hospital, Sterling toddler nearly ready to go home

Rebeka said the long-term goal is to have Emery off the ventilator entirely by the time she starts kindergarten, possibly even sooner.

"She's just like a regular kid, you know, just with some medical issues," she said. "But you know, other than that, she's thriving, you know, she's sassy, really sassy. She's opinionated. But she's so happy too."

Ronald McDonald House spokesperson Hunter Samuels said that despite what Rebeka and her family have gone through, she always stays positive.

"Rebeka is just such a sweetheart," Samuels said. "She is going through this, you know, her husband is deployed elsewhere, and she's taking care of her daughter who, you know, has a lot of medical needs. She always seems to have a smile on her face. Like, no matter how difficult it is, she stays positive. And it's just great to see that. It's not easy to do that."

He said he's happy for the McVickers that they will be able to go home soon.

"That's a long time to be away from home and away from family. So it's very exciting for them," he said.

Rebeka said she wants to spread awareness about CDH and let families know that it does happen.