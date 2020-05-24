A year after battling floods, Nebraska National Guard now on duty fighting coronavirus

And 134 Guard members volunteered to assist the state as poll workers in nine counties during the May 12 primary election when the pandemic kept many traditional, and older, poll workers opting for safety at home.

The statistics in 2019, when rampaging flood waters and ice flows devastated farmland and trapped Nebraskans, included some startlingly different details: 112 people rescued, 66 of them hoisted by air; 13 pets rescued; 174 hay bales and 2,100 sandbags dropped and delivered; 936 livestock fed; 334.9 aviation hours; 113 missions.

"This year is a different set of challenges," Bohac said. "We are doing things we didn't expect to be doing."

Perhaps the most visible difference is that "our helicopters haven't flown a mission in support of the pandemic response," he said.

"We had them on alert for about 10 days," Bohac said, in case they were needed to transfer patients during the escalating outbreak in central Nebraska.

Like everyone else, members of the Guard face the possibility of contracting the virus. And four have tested positive thus far.

But their exposure is related to community-based spread rather than on-duty activities, Bohac said.

"They're all doing well," he said.