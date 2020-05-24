A year after battling floods, Nebraska National Guard now on duty fighting coronavirus

The Nebraska National Guard has been actively engaged on the front lines of the state's battle against the coronavirus, on duty in even greater numbers than a year ago when the Guard was a vital player in the rescue and support of Nebraskans impacted by record flooding.
Some 607 Nebraska National Guard soldiers and airmen have supported the state's response to the threat of the deadly new virus, and 422 were on duty last week.
By comparison, 461 soldiers and airmen responded to the devastating flooding in 2019, rescuing Nebraskans (and their pets) by air and delivering food to livestock during a monthlong period that stretched from mid-March to mid-April.
"I'm always amazed by the number of soldiers and airmen who are saying, 'How I can I help; where am I needed?'" Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Nebraska's adjutant general, said.
"Everyone volunteered; it's a powerful thing."
Bohac said he has found that younger-generation soldiers are motivated more by serving locally than in a national role, stepping forward to help their neighbors.
But that doesn't mean that the Nebraska National Guard isn't still playing an active role internationally, with current Air Guard deployments in the Middle East and deployment of a firefighting unit in Romania.
The Guard is "always there, always ready to go," Bohac said, wherever needed, at home responding to devastating flooding or the specter of a deadly virus on the loose.
Mobile National Guard testing teams have been dispatched throughout the state, moving into hot spots to identify and measure the danger.
Four mobile test teams and two smaller teams that support Test Nebraska sites in Lincoln and Omaha are continuing to assist local health districts.
As of May 18, the teams had collected 26,353 test samples in support of all 19 of Nebraska's health districts and at locations in 40 counties.
Fifty-two soldiers and airmen are continuing to support food packaging with Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha and food packaging and distribution with the Food Bank of Lincoln.
Altogether, they have distributed 325,000 pounds of food.
Seventeen soldiers and airmen are distributing personal protective equipment to health departments and medical facilities throughout the state, and they've delivered 1.9 million masks and face shields, 20,191 gowns, 2.3 million gloves and 5,500 gallons of hand sanitizer.
Meanwhile, four teams of about 20 personnel each are assisting with quarantine housing accommodations that have opened up at university and college campuses across the state for health care workers and others who may have been exposed to the virus.
And 134 Guard members volunteered to assist the state as poll workers in nine counties during the May 12 primary election when the pandemic kept many traditional, and older, poll workers opting for safety at home.
The statistics in 2019, when rampaging flood waters and ice flows devastated farmland and trapped Nebraskans, included some startlingly different details: 112 people rescued, 66 of them hoisted by air; 13 pets rescued; 174 hay bales and 2,100 sandbags dropped and delivered; 936 livestock fed; 334.9 aviation hours; 113 missions.
"This year is a different set of challenges," Bohac said. "We are doing things we didn't expect to be doing."
Perhaps the most visible difference is that "our helicopters haven't flown a mission in support of the pandemic response," he said.
"We had them on alert for about 10 days," Bohac said, in case they were needed to transfer patients during the escalating outbreak in central Nebraska.
Like everyone else, members of the Guard face the possibility of contracting the virus. And four have tested positive thus far.
But their exposure is related to community-based spread rather than on-duty activities, Bohac said.
"They're all doing well," he said.
The virus has been "a challenge for us in terms of not being able to bring formations together to train," Bohac noted. So the Guard is adapting with changes that include more use of virtual training.
"I think we'll be at this for a while," he said.
And at the end of it, Bohac said, "I think all of us will be changed in some of our habits and approaches."
