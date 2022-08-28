'A little bit of a blur' — Year after rash of deadly overdoses, Lincoln officials reflect on progress

A year ago, after 50 Lincoln residents suffered drug overdoses in a 30-day span that saw four people and an unborn child die, local officials knew they needed to intervene.

After 133 residents overdosed in 2020 — itself a 76% increase over the five-year average leading up to the pandemic year — 141 victims suffered from drug overdoses in the city in the first 233 days of 2021.

"I don't know of another time when we had such a situation," Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez recalled this week. "With the nature of the fatalities that were occurring — one loss of life is too many.

"But if there was something that we could do to prevent further loss of life — and get widespread communication out in the community at all levels — that was the health alert."

So nearly every major power broker in local public health and safety gathered at the police department's headquarters on Aug. 19 of last year to sound the alarm on the nationwide epidemic that had infiltrated the city, hosting a news conference and issuing a health alert to warn anyone who would listen about the increasingly deadly dangers of fentanyl-laced narcotics.

For more than 30 minutes, the officials — including the acting police chief, the fire chief, the health director, the county attorney, the city's lead narcotics investigator and an addiction treatment nonprofit executive — warned of the power of the opioid, which killed one resident in 2018, three in 2019, 13 in 2020 and 22 by the end of last year.

The officials raised as much alarm as they could. But even as they left that meeting, at least one of them feared about the efficacy of their messaging, about the lives they would not save.

"I walked out of that, and I said to the acting (police) chief at that time, Brian Jackson, I said, 'The people that we need to get to on this story — aren't gonna hear this,'" CenterPointe CEO Topher Hansen says now. "'They're not gonna watch TV or read the paper or read it online.'"

That night, two more Lincoln residents died of overdoses. But the news conference marked a change in awareness surrounding the local fight against fentanyl, said Lincoln Police Capt. Ryan Dale, who heads a 26-person unit known as the Lincoln-Lancaster Narcotics Task Force, the team of investigators who later traced much of the fentanyl involved in local overdoses last year to the Nebraska State Patrol's evidence locker.

"I think it was just alarming to people because a lot of people hadn't really given much thought to, 'If I take this, I might not know what's actually in it," he said, largely referring to cocaine, laced varieties of which contributed to more than half of all local overdoses in the month leading up to the news conference.

Still, Hansen's predictive message to Jackson after the cameras stopped rolling — and the summer of 2021 at large — underscored the sudden arrival of fentanyl in Lincoln, where drug overdoses are not a leading killer in the city, but have emerged as a rising cause of death both here and nationally.

In the first four years of this century, drug overdoses killed fewer than 10 residents per year in Southeast Nebraska, and did not claim more than 16 lives in a year until 2012, when 26 residents in the nine-county area suffered fatal overdoses, according to CDC data dating back to 1999.

Nationally, the United States did not top 50,000 overdose deaths until 2015. By 2020, that number had nearly doubled, with overdoses killing more than 91,000 Americans in the pandemic-ravaged year.

In Lincoln, the police department didn't begin tracking overdose deaths until 2017, when 18 residents died of narcotics overdoses, including two involving fentanyl. In 2020, fatal overdoses rose to 40, according to city data.

Last year, narcotics killed another 45 residents, and the entire local narcotics task force started nearly every morning in late July and August at an internal briefing on the latest damage fentanyl had done to Lincoln's residents as investigators tried to solve a pile of overdose cases that would not stop growing.

"It's a little bit of a blur," Dale says now. "Because, pretty much, for that stretch, our entire unit — that was the sole focus. It was all hands on deck."

For the local officials who faced the public and tried to answer for the rise in overdoses last summer, the genesis of Lincoln's narcotic crisis — which came namely in the form of fentanyl — is disputed.

There was, of course, the State Patrol technician and her boyfriend, a local restaurateur, whom authorities alleged were involved in the theft of $1.2 million worth of narcotics from a patrol evidence facility, a haul that included 20 pounds of cocaine and 10 pounds of fentanyl.

But fatal and non-fatal overdoses began their rise in Lincoln at least two years before the authorities have alleged evidence went missing from the state patrol facility, a reality that Hansen, the CenterPointe executive, blames on a wide-ranging set of mental health, political and societal stressors that he described as "the tenor of our world."

More than anything, though, Hansen, Lopez and Dale all pointed to the availability of narcotics as a primary driver in the city's rising overdose count.

"Fentanyl is in our world in way that it wasn't back then," Hansen says, referring to a year like 2000, when six Southeast Nebraska residents suffered any kind of narcotic overdose, and the police department tracked zero overdose deaths.

Though methamphetamine remains the hard drug of choice among Nebraskans — Dale has called his task force's work on meth seizures "a war that's never gonna end" — the continued local prevalence of both meth and fentanyl underscores the limited efficacy of law enforcement as a means of fighting overdoses, which have risen even as Lincoln's drug task force is near its all-time peak in staffing levels.

Still, the grim awareness campaign of 2021 seems to have made an impact in 2022.

In the year's first seven months, 107 Lincoln residents suffered overdoses, leaving the city on track for 183 overdoses by the end of the December. Nine have died, according to provisional city data. Five of those deaths stemmed from fentanyl.

The figures do not represent a remarkable decrease — and the true volume of overdoses is likely higher, as authorities await toxicology reports in additional cases. But the stagnation in the city's overdose death count, after three straight years of increases, is reason for hope, Dale says.

"I don't know if there's necessarily progress," he says. "But there might be progress in the sense that we've stopped seeing an increase. So I'm hoping we're on that plateau, ready to go back down."

The health department maintains a list of local resources on the city's website for those struggling with drug addiction or their loved ones. Narcan, a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, can be purchased and deployed by anyone.

Narcan is available for free at eight area pharmacies, a list of which is published at stopodne.com. After an initial treatment, the overdose victim should be taken to a hospital; Narcan's reversal effects are temporary — and an increased dose of it is often required for fentanyl overdoses.