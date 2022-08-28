'A little bit of a blur' — Year after rash of deadly overdoses, Lincoln officials reflect on progress

A year ago, after 50 Lincoln residents suffered drug overdoses in a 30-day span that saw four people and an unborn child die, local officials knew they needed to intervene.
After 133 residents overdosed in 2020 — itself a 76% increase over the five-year average leading up to the pandemic year — 141 victims suffered from drug overdoses in the city in the first 233 days of 2021.
"I don't know of another time when we had such a situation," Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez recalled this week. "With the nature of the fatalities that were occurring — one loss of life is too many.
"But if there was something that we could do to prevent further loss of life — and get widespread communication out in the community at all levels — that was the health alert."
So nearly every major power broker in local public health and safety gathered at the police department's headquarters on Aug. 19 of last year to sound the alarm on the nationwide epidemic that had infiltrated the city, hosting a news conference and issuing a health alert to warn anyone who would listen about the increasingly deadly dangers of fentanyl-laced narcotics.
People are also reading…
For more than 30 minutes, the officials — including the acting police chief, the fire chief, the health director, the county attorney, the city's lead narcotics investigator and an addiction treatment nonprofit executive — warned of the power of the opioid, which killed one resident in 2018, three in 2019, 13 in 2020 and 22 by the end of last year.
The officials raised as much alarm as they could. But even as they left that meeting, at least one of them feared about the efficacy of their messaging, about the lives they would not save.
"I walked out of that, and I said to the acting (police) chief at that time, Brian Jackson, I said, 'The people that we need to get to on this story — aren't gonna hear this,'" CenterPointe CEO Topher Hansen says now. "'They're not gonna watch TV or read the paper or read it online.'"
That night, two more Lincoln residents died of overdoses. But the news conference marked a change in awareness surrounding the local fight against fentanyl, said Lincoln Police Capt. Ryan Dale, who heads a 26-person unit known as the Lincoln-Lancaster Narcotics Task Force, the team of investigators who later traced much of the fentanyl involved in local overdoses last year to the Nebraska State Patrol's evidence locker.
"I think it was just alarming to people because a lot of people hadn't really given much thought to, 'If I take this, I might not know what's actually in it," he said, largely referring to cocaine, laced varieties of which contributed to more than half of all local overdoses in the month leading up to the news conference.
Still, Hansen's predictive message to Jackson after the cameras stopped rolling — and the summer of 2021 at large — underscored the sudden arrival of fentanyl in Lincoln, where drug overdoses are not a leading killer in the city, but have emerged as a rising cause of death both here and nationally.
In the first four years of this century, drug overdoses killed fewer than 10 residents per year in Southeast Nebraska, and did not claim more than 16 lives in a year until 2012, when 26 residents in the nine-county area suffered fatal overdoses, according to CDC data dating back to 1999.
Nationally, the United States did not top 50,000 overdose deaths until 2015. By 2020, that number had nearly doubled, with overdoses killing more than 91,000 Americans in the pandemic-ravaged year.
In Lincoln, the police department didn't begin tracking overdose deaths until 2017, when 18 residents died of narcotics overdoses, including two involving fentanyl. In 2020, fatal overdoses rose to 40, according to city data.
Last year, narcotics killed another 45 residents, and the entire local narcotics task force started nearly every morning in late July and August at an internal briefing on the latest damage fentanyl had done to Lincoln's residents as investigators tried to solve a pile of overdose cases that would not stop growing.
"It's a little bit of a blur," Dale says now. "Because, pretty much, for that stretch, our entire unit — that was the sole focus. It was all hands on deck."
For the local officials who faced the public and tried to answer for the rise in overdoses last summer, the genesis of Lincoln's narcotic crisis — which came namely in the form of fentanyl — is disputed.
There was, of course, the State Patrol technician and her boyfriend, a local restaurateur, whom authorities alleged were involved in the theft of $1.2 million worth of narcotics from a patrol evidence facility, a haul that included 20 pounds of cocaine and 10 pounds of fentanyl.
But fatal and non-fatal overdoses began their rise in Lincoln at least two years before the authorities have alleged evidence went missing from the state patrol facility, a reality that Hansen, the CenterPointe executive, blames on a wide-ranging set of mental health, political and societal stressors that he described as "the tenor of our world."
More than anything, though, Hansen, Lopez and Dale all pointed to the availability of narcotics as a primary driver in the city's rising overdose count.
"Fentanyl is in our world in way that it wasn't back then," Hansen says, referring to a year like 2000, when six Southeast Nebraska residents suffered any kind of narcotic overdose, and the police department tracked zero overdose deaths.
Though methamphetamine remains the hard drug of choice among Nebraskans — Dale has called his task force's work on meth seizures "a war that's never gonna end" — the continued local prevalence of both meth and fentanyl underscores the limited efficacy of law enforcement as a means of fighting overdoses, which have risen even as Lincoln's drug task force is near its all-time peak in staffing levels.
Still, the grim awareness campaign of 2021 seems to have made an impact in 2022.
In the year's first seven months, 107 Lincoln residents suffered overdoses, leaving the city on track for 183 overdoses by the end of the December. Nine have died, according to provisional city data. Five of those deaths stemmed from fentanyl.
The figures do not represent a remarkable decrease — and the true volume of overdoses is likely higher, as authorities await toxicology reports in additional cases. But the stagnation in the city's overdose death count, after three straight years of increases, is reason for hope, Dale says.
"I don't know if there's necessarily progress," he says. "But there might be progress in the sense that we've stopped seeing an increase. So I'm hoping we're on that plateau, ready to go back down."
The health department maintains a list of local resources on the city's website for those struggling with drug addiction or their loved ones. Narcan, a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, can be purchased and deployed by anyone.
Narcan is available for free at eight area pharmacies, a list of which is published at stopodne.com. After an initial treatment, the overdose victim should be taken to a hospital; Narcan's reversal effects are temporary — and an increased dose of it is often required for fentanyl overdoses.
Fentanyl-laced cocaine that caused overdose deaths was stolen from State Patrol evidence locker, officials say
Lancaster County's biggest drug seizures
I-80 bust turned up $100K, led to 1,830 pounds of drugs, sheriff’s captain says
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says it found $103,194 in suspected drug money and arrested a 25-year-old North Carolina man in a traffic stop on Interstate 80 west of Lincoln shortly before 10 a.m. Friday.
Capt. Ben Houchin said Brandon Montoya, of Charlotte, was stopped in a westbound Toyota Tundra for following too closely and driving on the shoulder. During the stop, Houchin said, the deputy developed suspicions Montoya was involved in illegal activity. A search turned up the money, which was sealed and in a suitcase, and a ledger.
Houchin said deputies reached out to law enforcement in Charlotte, where Montoya lives and rents a storage unit, believing that there was a strong possibility they would find a large amount of narcotics there.
He said the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department took the information, got search warrants and found 1,290 pounds of marijuana and THC edibles in Montoya's storage unit and at his home, tens of thousands of empty and loaded bottles of THC oil, marijuana cigar tubes and THC vape cartridges, 10 pounds of THC wax, 40 pounds of marijuana, packing materials, a 9mm Glock handgun and $90,000 in cash.
Houchin said the drugs added up to 1,831 pounds.
Pair accused of hauling 645 pounds of pot on I-80 through Lincoln area
Two men remained at the Lancaster County jail Thursday, a day after prosecutors charged them in connection with 645 pounds of marijuana found in their rental truck.
Brandon Arrington, 30, of McDonough, Georgia, and Edward Babb of Houston both are facing four felonies: two counts of possession with intent to deliver and two counts of no drug tax stamp.
In an affidavit for their arrests, a Lancaster County Sheriff's deputy said he stopped a GMC Penske rental truck with Virginia plates Tuesday after seeing its passenger side tires cross onto the shoulder of Interstate 80 near the Lincoln Airport exit.
During the traffic stop, the deputy became suspicious the men were involved in criminal activity.
They both denied a request to search the truck, but the deputy deployed his police dog around it after seeing what he believed to be marijuana residue on the floorboard.
The search turned up 645 pounds of marijuana and 4.74 pounds of THC vapor pens in the truck's cargo area inside cardboard boxes wrapped in plastic wrap, according to court records.
On Wednesday, at their first court appearances on the charges, Lancaster County Judge Matt Acton set their bonds at $250,000.
515 pounds of marijuana
$1 million in vacuum-sealed bags
$500K of meth
300 pounds of marijuana
55 pounds of cocaine
$235K in cake mix cans
250 pounds of marijuana in fake compartment
218 pounds of marijuana
214 pounds of marijuana
145 pounds of marijuana
116 pounds of marijuana
110 pounds of marijuana, shatter
Lancaster County deputies find 109 lbs of pot in I-80 traffic stop
A California woman was arrested Friday morning after Lancaster County sheriff's deputies found more 100 pounds of marijuana in her vehicle during a traffic stop.
At about 9:30 a.m., Pakou J. Yang, 37, of Oroville, was pulled over on Interstate 80 about three miles east of the Pleasant Dale interchange for following another vehicle too closely.
During the stop, a deputy determined the 2018 Nissan that Yang was driving was a one-way rental, which the deputy described in court records as a common sign of drug trafficking. She also became "extremely nervous" while being questioned by the deputy.
Deputies searched the vehicle after a drug-sniffing dog indicated the presence of drugs. They found 109.5 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana in the trunk, according to court records.
Yang was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp. She remained in jail Friday on $50,000 bail.
Lincoln drug bust nets an estimated $125K in pills, pot, LSD and mushrooms
Investigators with the Lincoln/Lancaster Narcotics Task Force carried a search warrant into a home on the 2800 block of North Third Street on Friday, and they carried out a lot more.
They found more than 4 pounds of marijuana, nearly 3 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, 3,604 oxycodone pills, 1,281 Alprazolam pills, 855 hits of LSD, 209 THC syringes, nearly $2,300 in cash and four firearms.
The drugs had an estimated street value of about $125,000, Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said Tuesday.
The seizure started just before 9 a.m., when investigators visited the home on a tip that someone was selling drugs out of it, she said.
They contacted three men: 22-year-old Gustav Rockey, his roommate and a 20-year-old visitor.
The visitor had an outstanding warrant — and THC wax in his wallet — and was arrested. Rockey and his roommate each turned over a glass pipe and bags of marijuana and were allowed to leave.
Investigators then applied for the search warrant and found the drugs, guns and cash in the home.
They found Rockey three days later near First Street and Cornhusker Highway and arrested him on three counts of suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of money while violating a drug law and possession of a firearm with a drug law violation.
They’re still searching for others who live in the house, Spilker said.
$118,000 in suspected drug money
100 pounds of marijuana
100 pounds of marijuana
Father and son arrested in cocaine bust, Lincoln police say
A father and son were arrested Thursday by the Lancaster County Narcotics Unit after investigators found 6.8 pounds of cocaine, a pound of marijuana and almost $4,000 in cash at an apartment complex near Capitol Beach.
Police arrested Russell Rucks Sr., 50, and Russell Rucks Jr., 28, on suspicion of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and money during a drug violation.
Officer Erin Spilker said the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant at the apartment where both live at 500 Surfside Drive as part of an ongoing drug investigation.
Investigators had been looking for the elder Rucks and ended up arresting both men prior to the warrant being served. Spilker said Rucks Sr. had 8.9 grams of cocaine and over $1,600 cash in his pocket.
She said the search at the apartment turned up drugs throughout the apartment they shared.
22 pounds of meth
$30,000 worth of drugs
Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @andrewwegley