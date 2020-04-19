'A last-ditch effort thing': NU researchers create system for sharing ventilator

Terry and Buesing's team has worked extensively on therapies to treat lung ailments such as ARDS, commonly signaled by inflammation and fluid buildup, allowing it to quickly pivot to the crisis that was all over the airwaves, said Nathaniel Zollinger, a graduate student in the College of Engineering.

"We realized our past experience and past research put us in a good position to apply it to the current pandemic and test different solutions for the problem the nation is facing right now," he said.

Stacking two patients on one ventilator isn't as easy as splitting the machine's tubing into two, explained Zollinger, a Wyoming native and graduate of Utah State University.

The ventilator needs to be able to meet the individual needs of the two patients, which may differ greatly.

"By putting a variable-flow resister in line with the standard off-the-shelf respiratory circuit, you could solve the problem of being able to direct the right amounts of oxygen to the patient without adversely affecting the other one," he said.