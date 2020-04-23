91-year-old COVID-19 patient released from CHI St. Elizabeth

What she called a party was more of a parade on Thursday, as Imogene Hostetler was wheeled from the sixth floor of CHI St. Elizabeth to the front entrance.
As the 91-year-old, sitting in a wheelchair adorned with helium-filled balloons, left the unit housing the COVID-19 patients, staff members — from masked doctors and nurses to hospital administrators — followed behind, all of them cheering when the door opened to a sunshine-soaked afternoon.
The mask hid Hostetler's smile, but her eyes couldn't.
"I feel great now," she said. "It's beautiful out here. I want to plant some flowers or bake a cake."
So much has happened since April 5, the day Hostetler was one of the initial five residents from the Gold Crest Retirement Center in Adams to test positive for coronavirus.
Over the course of the next week, the retirement home would have 24 positive tests between residents and staff members, some of whom are being treated at St. Elizabeth. Three Gold Crest residents who tested positive died.
"I wasn't real, real sick," she said. "I just had the aches. My whole body ached. ... It wasn't a headache. It was everywhere else. I never had any other symptoms. I didn't have a fever."
A ventilator was never required to treat Hostetler, who has COPD as well as other underlying health issues, according to daughter Sally Kastanek. Her heeling regiment included regular inhaler treatments.
"She was very lucky," said Patrick Kamphaus, a registered nurse who works the COVID-19 unit and worked closely with Hostetler. "Her symptoms were very mild. ... This disease affects people so differently."
St. Elizabeth has room for 38 COVID patients on the sixth floor. It's about half-full right now, Kamphaus said, and some cases are more severe than others.
The average stay, he said, is around 17 days. A patient isn't released until they test negative for the virus twice. Hostetler's second negative test was made official on Wednesday.
Kamphaus said he was on the phone with Kastanek when the results came across his computer screen and the call quickly included joyful tears.
"We all celebrated," he said. "This is so exciting. It feels so good to know that we're helping people."
The excitement was felt throughout the hospital — all the way to the top.
"This is awesome," said Derek Vance, president of St. Elizabeth and Nebraska Heart. "Look at the number of people on the coasts who don't come out of the hospital. This is a day to celebrate."
Hostetler isn't the first COVID-19 patient to be released from St. Elizabeth, Vance said. Neither state nor local health departments are releasing numbers regarding COVID-19 recoveries because tracking them is complicated.
What followed was the next phase of one family's anxiety, anguish and trepidation. After the gathering dispersed, Hostetler was loaded into her daughter's SUV and headed back to Gold Crest.
Hostetler, a native of Dorchester, has lived at Gold Crest for four years.
"I am taking her back after lots of contemplation," said Kastanek, who lives in Roca. "It's very hard, but that's what she wants. It was a group decision and she had the last say. Everyone wants to just go home, and that's her home.
"I think you have to have a little faith in God."
