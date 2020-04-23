91-year-old COVID-19 patient released from CHI St. Elizabeth

"She was very lucky," said Patrick Kamphaus, a registered nurse who works the COVID-19 unit and worked closely with Hostetler. "Her symptoms were very mild. ... This disease affects people so differently."

St. Elizabeth has room for 38 COVID patients on the sixth floor. It's about half-full right now, Kamphaus said, and some cases are more severe than others.

The average stay, he said, is around 17 days. A patient isn't released until they test negative for the virus twice. Hostetler's second negative test was made official on Wednesday.

Kamphaus said he was on the phone with Kastanek when the results came across his computer screen and the call quickly included joyful tears.

"We all celebrated," he said. "This is so exciting. It feels so good to know that we're helping people."

The excitement was felt throughout the hospital — all the way to the top.

"This is awesome," said Derek Vance, president of St. Elizabeth and Nebraska Heart. "Look at the number of people on the coasts who don't come out of the hospital. This is a day to celebrate."