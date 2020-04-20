You are the owner of this article.
9 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County
This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

Nine more Lancaster County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, raising the total number of cases of the coronavirus-caused disease in the county to 84, officials said Monday.

The new cases remain under investigation, but they involve five women and four men ranging in age from their 20s to their 80s, the city said in a news release. 

More details on the cases were expected at Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's daily briefing on the local response to the pandemic. 

With these new cases, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases statewide rose to 1,477, according to the city. 

To date, 29 Nebraskans have died from COVID-19, including one Lancaster County resident. 

Entering Monday, Lancaster County had the fifth highest number of cases in Nebraska, after Hall, Douglas, Dawson and Adams counties.

Monday's nine positive cases are the second highest number of new cases in the last week after local health officials reported 10 positive cases Saturday. 

Gaylor Baird and interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez have said they expect the number of positive cases to continue to climb since testing capacity locally has increased. 

Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms of fever, sore throat, cough and shortness of breath should seek testing. 

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates. 

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

