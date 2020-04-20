9 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Nine more Lancaster County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, raising the total number of cases of the coronavirus-caused disease in the county to 84, officials said Monday.

The new cases remain under investigation, but they involve five women and four men ranging in age from their 20s to their 80s, the city said in a news release.

More details on the cases were expected at Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's daily briefing on the local response to the pandemic.

With these new cases, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases statewide rose to 1,477, according to the city.

To date, 29 Nebraskans have died from COVID-19, including one Lancaster County resident.

Entering Monday, Lancaster County had the fifth highest number of cases in Nebraska, after Hall, Douglas, Dawson and Adams counties.

Monday's nine positive cases are the second highest number of new cases in the last week after local health officials reported 10 positive cases Saturday.

Gaylor Baird and interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez have said they expect the number of positive cases to continue to climb since testing capacity locally has increased.