86 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County
86 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 86 new coronavirus cases but no new deaths on Tuesday. 

With these new cases, the pandemic total reached 7,620 COVID-19 cases, according to the Health Department's COVID-19 data dashboard. 

The local death toll remains at 32 with eight reported in the month of October. 

To date, local health officials have documented 3,327 recoveries from the virus. 

Lincoln hospitals cared for 60 patients on Tuesday including 34 county residents and eight who needed ventilators, the department said in a news release. 

Local health officials remain concerned about the level of community spread and hospitalizations in the county as lax social distancing among smaller groups of people has allowed the virus to spread. 

Coronavirus logo 2020 with mask

 

