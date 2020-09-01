 Skip to main content
58 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County
Lancaster County reported 58 new coronavirus cases Tuesday but no new deaths. 

The total number of cases rose to 4,117, including 1,839 documented recoveries, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. 

For the week, Lancaster County has already confirmed as many cases (153) in three days as it saw in the entire week of Aug. 15, the department's data dashboard shows. 

Lincoln hospitals cared for 26 people with COVID-19, including nine from Lancaster County.

The death toll remained at 20.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Health Department Director Pat Lopez will provide an update on the local coronavirus response Wednesday morning. 

Health officials have attributed the uptick in new cases lately to the start of class at schools and colleges in Lincoln, particularly the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. 

Half of the 335 new cases reported last week were individuals connected to UNL, Lopez said. 

Still, cases have only been linked to socializing outside of school at parties or bars and have not been confirmed to actual classroom gathering, she said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

