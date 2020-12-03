 Skip to main content
5 more Lancaster County residents die from COVID-19
5 more Lancaster County residents die from COVID-19

Five more Lancaster County residents, including three in long-term care facilities, have died from COVID-19, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported Thursday.

The deaths bring the county's total to 90. They were a man in his 60s, a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 80s who were hospitalized, plus a man and a woman in their 90s who were in long-term care facilities.

The Health Department reported 230 lab-confirmed cases on Thursday, bringing the community total to 17,683.

The weekly positivity rate so far is 29.6% compared to 37% between Nov. 29 through Dec. 3.

There are 158 patients hospitalized in Lincoln with 93 from Lancaster County (four on ventilators) and 65 from other communities (seven on ventilators).

THE SCENE IN LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC:

