5 more Lancaster County residents die from COVID-19; State reports 31 more deaths

Since Sunday, local health officials have reported 17 deaths from COVID-19, a surge largely avoided in Lancaster County since the start of the pandemic.

The deaths of five more county residents were reported by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Thursday.

The deaths bring the county's total to 90. They were a man in his 60s, a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 80s who were hospitalized, plus a man and a woman in their 90s who were in long-term care facilities.

At least eight of those deaths confirmed this week lived in long-term care facilities.

The Health Department reported 230 lab-confirmed cases on Thursday, bringing the community total to 17,683.

The weekly positivity rate is 37%.

There are 158 patients hospitalized in Lincoln with 93 from Lancaster County (four on ventilators) and 65 from other communities (seven on ventilators).

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,180 virus cases Thursday to bring the statewide total to 134,710. The state also reported 31 additional deaths linked to the disease for a total of 1,159.

