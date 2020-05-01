5 more COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Five more people have been confirmed to have the coronavirus in Lancaster County, the health department reported.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County dashboard now lists 242 confirmed cases from 3,850 tests. The number of cases had jumped Thursday by 44.

Lincoln's hospitals cared for 38 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Thursday, including eight Lancaster County residents, interim health director Pat Lopez said. Of the 38, six needed ventilators.

While she didn't give specifics, Lopez said many of the reported cases no longer are infectious. Her staff plan to begin reporting those numbers by early next week.

