5 more COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County
5 more COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County

Five more people have been confirmed to have the coronavirus in Lancaster County, the health department reported.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County dashboard now lists 242 confirmed cases from 3,850 tests. The number of cases had jumped Thursday by 44.

Lincoln's hospitals cared for 38 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Thursday, including eight Lancaster County residents, interim health director Pat Lopez said. Of the 38, six needed ventilators.

While she didn't give specifics, Lopez said many of the reported cases no longer are infectious. Her staff plan to begin reporting those numbers by early next week.

