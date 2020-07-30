You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
47 new COVID-19 cases announced by health department
View Comments
editor's pick alert

47 new COVID-19 cases announced by health department

{{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced 47 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Thursday, bringing the county's total to 2,992. 

The total number of deaths in the community remains at 15. Three new hospitalizations have been reported in Lancaster County, raising the total to 19, including seven patients from other counties.

Recoveries are up from 1,189 to 1,248.

UNL announces COVID-19 testing plans, other precautions for fall semester
Students to return to Bryan College of Health Sciences
Lincoln bars remain busy following Health Department crackdown
Douglas County spending $1.85M in virus relief on vehicle

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

Coronavirus logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

See how risky your choices are right now

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News