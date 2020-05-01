44 more COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Forty-four more people have been confirmed to have the coronavirus in Lancaster County, the health department reported.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County dashboard now lists 281 confirmed cases from 4,061 tests. The number of cases had jumped Thursday by 44 as well.

Bob Ravenscroft, vice president of advancement at Bryan Health, said a week ago about 5% of the 2,355 tests they had done had come back positive.

In the 1,280 tests they've done since then, April 24, the percentage of positives has risen to 22%.

Ravenscroft said everyone has felt caged in. The weather forecast looks great for the weekend and into next week, on top of upcoming temptations like Cinco de Mayo, graduations and Mother's Day; and the state and the country are beginning to open back up, he said.

"There are going to be parishioners going to churches in Lincoln and across southeast Nebraska as soon as this weekend. We know people want to get back to work and get back to some form of normalcy," Ravenscroft said.

But he asked people to keep themselves and their families safe.