You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
44 more COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

44 more COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County

COVID-19 by exposure type
Lancaster County COVID19 dashboard

Forty-four more people have been confirmed to have the coronavirus in Lancaster County, the health department reported.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County dashboard now lists 281 confirmed cases from 4,061 tests. The number of cases had jumped Thursday by 44 as well.

Bob Ravenscroft, vice president of advancement at Bryan Health, said a week ago about 5% of the 2,355 tests they had done had come back positive. 

In the 1,280 tests they've done since then, April 24, the percentage of positives has risen to 22%.

Ravenscroft said everyone has felt caged in. The weather forecast looks great for the weekend and into next week, on top of upcoming temptations like Cinco de Mayo, graduations and Mother's Day; and the state and the country are beginning to open back up, he said.

"There are going to be parishioners going to churches in Lincoln and across southeast Nebraska as soon as this weekend. We know people want to get back to work and get back to some form of normalcy," Ravenscroft said.

But he asked people to keep themselves and their families safe.

It's like we're the underdogs in a football game against a "strong, menacing and stealthy" opponent that just scored, and it's nearing halftime, Ravenscroft said. The defense is going to have to be solid to prevent a turnover and preserve the lead, he said.

In other words, he said, regardless of loosening restrictions, people should continue to meticulously wash their hands, cover their faces, avoid large crowds and be cautious of whom they interact with.

"We know we don't know who has this," Ravenscroft said.

He said about 75% of the people who have COVID-19 are walking around and don't know they have it.

Bryan Health currently has 15 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, six of them in the ICU and five of them on ventilators.

Lancaster County's number of coronavirus cases jumps to 237
Utah doctors question accuracy of coronavirus tests provided by Test Nebraska partners
Gateway Mall, Von Maur to reopen Friday in Lincoln

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News