44 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Lancaster County, but some results delayed

Forty-four confirmed COVID-19 cases have been added to Lancaster County's total, the health department said Tuesday, but more cases may be coming in upcoming days.

The state Department of Health and Human Services had "technical difficulties reporting lab test results," a city news release said. The delayed results are expected soon and will be included in future updates.

The county's total number of coronavirus cases is now 4,542; the number of deaths remained at 20.

Recoveries from COVID-19 are up from 1,998 to 2,023. There are 34 people hospitalized in Lancaster County; 25 of those patients are from other counties.

