 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
44 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Lancaster County, but some results delayed
View Comments
editor's pick

44 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Lancaster County, but some results delayed

{{featured_button_text}}

Forty-four confirmed COVID-19 cases have been added to Lancaster County's total, the health department said Tuesday, but more cases may be coming in upcoming days.

The state Department of Health and Human Services had "technical difficulties reporting lab test results," a city news release said. The delayed results are expected soon and will be included in future updates.

The county's total number of coronavirus cases is now 4,542; the number of deaths remained at 20.

Recoveries from COVID-19 are up from 1,998 to 2,023. There are 34 people hospitalized in Lancaster County; 25 of those patients are from other counties.

Lincoln police chief quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19
LPS installing plastic barriers on lunch tables for more protection
Thirty new positive COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County on Labor Day

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

Coronavirus logo 2020

 

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

New vaccine ads reach out to minorities

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News