40 new COVID-19 cases in Lincoln
Cases by age group
Lancaster County COVID-19 dashboard

Lincoln added 40 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 early Tuesday, bringing the Lancaster County total to 434 -- an increase of more than 130 since early Sunday.

The city released no other details about the new cases, though the health department’s online dashboard tracks trends of the cumulative cases. Of the total cases, 54.5 percent are male and most -- 233 -- are attributed to community spread.

The department also reported 4,929 total tests and one death, a man in his 50s who died April 7.

Concerned about COVID-19?

