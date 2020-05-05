40 new COVID-19 cases in Lincoln

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lincoln added 40 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 early Tuesday, bringing the Lancaster County total to 434 -- an increase of more than 130 since early Sunday.

The city released no other details about the new cases, though the health department’s online dashboard tracks trends of the cumulative cases. Of the total cases, 54.5 percent are male and most -- 233 -- are attributed to community spread.

The department also reported 4,929 total tests and one death, a man in his 50s who died April 7.

