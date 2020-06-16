34 new coronavirus cases in Lancaster County; Costco plant reports worker's death

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lancaster County reported 34 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, the highest number of new cases locally in 10 days.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has confirmed a total of 1,521 cases of COVID-19 and identified 470 recoveries so far. The county has recorded 10 deaths.

Contact tracers have identified five more local cases of COVID-19 associated with the Smithfield meatpacking plant in Crete, but they have not identified any more cases linked to recent protests in Lincoln, interim county health director Pat Lopez said.

Hospitals continue to have the ability to treat new COVID-19 cases as needed, and on Tuesday, 26 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Lincoln, she said.

Few positive tests among inmates

Expanded testing of inmates in the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services system has yet to yield a positive result.

In a news release, the Corrections Department said of 400 inmates tested, only seven inmates from Community Corrections Center-Omaha have been positive for COVID-19. All of those cases were reported last month, and all seven inmates have recovered.