34 new coronavirus cases in Lancaster County; Costco plant reports worker's death
Lancaster County reported 34 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, the highest number of new cases locally in 10 days.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has confirmed a total of 1,521 cases of COVID-19 and identified 470 recoveries so far. The county has recorded 10 deaths.

Contact tracers have identified five more local cases of COVID-19 associated with the Smithfield meatpacking plant in Crete, but they have not identified any more cases linked to recent protests in Lincoln, interim county health director Pat Lopez said. 

Hospitals continue to have the ability to treat new COVID-19 cases as needed, and on Tuesday, 26 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Lincoln, she said. 

Few positive tests among inmates

Expanded testing of inmates in the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services system has yet to yield a positive result.

In a news release, the Corrections Department said of 400 inmates tested, only seven inmates from Community Corrections Center-Omaha have been positive for COVID-19. All of those cases were reported last month, and all seven inmates have recovered.

Expanded testing as part of Test Nebraska was completed at five state prisons. Testing at other prisons, including the Nebraska State Penitentiary, will continue through June.

A total of 20 prisons staff members have tested positive for coronavirus.

Plant reports second death

A second employee at Lincoln Premium Poultry has died after contracting COVID-19, according to a Tuesday news release from the Costco chicken processing plant in Fremont.

Statewide, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reports 231 deaths, an increase of 11 from Monday.

Douglas County reported six deaths on Tuesday, pushing its total to 65.

The number of statewide cases climbed past 17,000 on Tuesday, with 180 new cases reported. The total now stands at 17,031.

Another case of MIS-C

A second child in the Omaha area has been diagnosed with a rare and serious inflammatory condition that’s linked to the new coronavirus.

The Douglas County Health Department said Tuesday that a teenage boy was briefly hospitalized in late May with the inflammatory condition and tested positive for COVID-19. Health officials said the boy had a brief history of a fever, sore throat and fatigue before he was hospitalized.

It's the third case of the condition in children recorded in the state. In both previous cases, the child was treated at a hospital and later released.

