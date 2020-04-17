You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
3-year-old's wish for a hot tub comes true after plans for Disneyland fall through
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

3-year-old's wish for a hot tub comes true after plans for Disneyland fall through

Sydney Kenning was supposed to go to Disneyland next month.

But like so many other plans, the 3-year-old's trip that had been organized by Make-A-Wish Nebraska was canceled because of the coronavirus. So Sydney, who was diagnosed with a neuromuscular disorder known as Infantile Neuroaxonal Dystrophy (INAD) a little more than a year ago, needed to pick a new wish.

"The average lifespan is 2 to 3 years after onset," said her mom, Samantha. "So we wanted to pick a wish that would let us have a family experience we could all remember with her."

That's where Disneyland came into play. Sydney's parents, Samantha and Adison, as well as her older siblings, Kenley, 9, and Cainan, 6, were excited about their upcoming trip in May. When the coronavirus put a damper on their plans, the family was given the option to pick a new wish.

The next-best thing for Sydney: A hot tub. Her mom said it was perfect, because it helps Sydney's muscles relax so she can be more comfortable.

UNL student's Disney World experience cut short

Samantha said they chose a hot tub instead of postponing the wish because they wanted something Sydney could use immediately.

Melissa Davis-Schmidt, regional director for Make-A-Wish Nebraska in Lincoln, said Sydney's wish was made possible by partners in Nebraska. Schmidt said Trusted Choice Independent Insurance Agents of Nebraska adopted Sydney's wish, and Aqua Palace Spa and Pools of Council Bluffs, Iowa, provided the hot tub.

Schmidt said the foundation has been working nonstop to make sure Sydney and kids like her are still granted wishes after travel wishes had to be postponed.

"In this case, we knew that Sydney needed to have this wish done quickly," Schmidt said. "And we are so grateful our community could come together to allow the wish to happen really fast."

Since receiving the hot tub, Samantha said there has been nothing but smiles and giggles from Sydney.

"She can't talk, but if she could it would be ‘This is amazing,’" she said.

Although Sydney's siblings were a little let down at the news of their Disneyland trip being canceled, Samantha said the entire family is happy with the hot tub because it's the "gift that keeps on giving."

"Disney would’ve been memories for a certain period of time, and the hot tub will allow us to make memories with her until she is no longer with us," she said. "It really is the gift we were meant to have and the gift she needed the whole time."

Samantha said she's grateful for the memories the hot tub has already allowed her family to make with Sydney.

"I imagine her saying this is her happy place."

UNL student's Disney World experience cut short
The spring break trip that never was

The scene in Lincoln under coronavirus threat

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or sbernt@journalstar.com

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Samantha Bernt is a Fremont native and a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln majoring in journalism and broadcasting. She joined the Journal Star in 2019 as a reporting intern.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News