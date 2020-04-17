3-year-old's wish for a hot tub comes true after plans for Disneyland fall through

Schmidt said the foundation has been working nonstop to make sure Sydney and kids like her are still granted wishes after travel wishes had to be postponed.

"In this case, we knew that Sydney needed to have this wish done quickly," Schmidt said. "And we are so grateful our community could come together to allow the wish to happen really fast."

Since receiving the hot tub, Samantha said there has been nothing but smiles and giggles from Sydney.

"She can't talk, but if she could it would be ‘This is amazing,’" she said.

Although Sydney's siblings were a little let down at the news of their Disneyland trip being canceled, Samantha said the entire family is happy with the hot tub because it's the "gift that keeps on giving."

"Disney would’ve been memories for a certain period of time, and the hot tub will allow us to make memories with her until she is no longer with us," she said. "It really is the gift we were meant to have and the gift she needed the whole time."

Samantha said she's grateful for the memories the hot tub has already allowed her family to make with Sydney.

"I imagine her saying this is her happy place."