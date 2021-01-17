 Skip to main content
3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County
3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County

Three new COVID-19 deaths and 207 new cases of the virus were reported by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Sunday.

The new cases included data from both Saturday and Sunday, because a technical issue kept the city and state from reporting daily numbers on Saturday.

The local deaths were a man in his 50s, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s. All three had been hospitalized. 

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the county is now 181, and the total number of cases is 25,257. 

The number of cases reported for the week that ended Friday was 942, down from 1,176 the previous week. The positivity rate last week was 28.5%, similar to the previous week's rate of 28.6%.

Statewide there have been a total of 180,910 COVID-19 cases and 1,837 deaths.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

