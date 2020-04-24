25 new cases confirmed in Fremont area after mass testing event

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Twenty-five of the 94 individuals invited to a mass testing event in Fremont tested positive for COVID-19, the Three Rivers Public Health Department said Friday.

The event Tuesday was held to identify potential candidates for testing and also included close contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Of the 25 new confirmed cases, 21 are from Dodge County, with 11 adult cases and 10 pediatric cases in the county.

The event also revealed one adult and one pediatric case in Saunders County and two adult cases in Douglas County.

Ninety percent of those identified as positive were close contacts of previous lab-confirmed cases.

Contact tracing has been completed on all positive individuals, and those identified to have a risk of exposure have been asked to self-quarantine.

There are now 40 cases in Dodge County, 22 cases in Washington County, and nine cases in Saunders County.

This week, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the #TestNebraskaChallenge. All Nebraskans are encouraged to go to TestNebraska.com and take a 5-minute assessment to help identify where testing needs to occur in the state. Testing for the program will begin in about 10 days.