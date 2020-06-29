21 new coronavirus cases reported Monday in Lincoln

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lancaster County reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as concern grows over the increase in cases among people under 40 years old.

At the beginning of May, people under 40 accounted for 40% of confirmed coronavirus cases, said interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez during a press conference Monday. The 40-and-under age group now accounts for 65% of all cases, Lopez said.

Lancaster County now has had a total of 1,718 cases, the department said. The number of recoveries is up from 547 on Friday to 599. The local death toll remained at 12.

Bryan Health continues to see a steady decline in the number of patients in its hospitals with COVID-19.

The health system said Monday that only four people with COVID-19 were hospitalized, and only one patient was on a ventilator.

That's the lowest number of ventilated patients since April 13 and the lowest number of overall patients since April 19.

Lincoln has seen a steady decline in coronavirus cases, with only 87 last week, the first time in two months weekly cases were below 100.