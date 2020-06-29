You are the owner of this article.
21 new coronavirus cases reported Monday in Lincoln
21 new coronavirus cases reported Monday in Lincoln

Lancaster County reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as concern grows over the increase in cases among people under 40 years old. 

At the beginning of May, people under 40 accounted for 40% of confirmed coronavirus cases, said interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez during a press conference Monday. The 40-and-under age group now accounts for 65% of all cases, Lopez said.

Lancaster County now has had a total of 1,718 cases, the department said. The number of recoveries is up from 547 on Friday to 599. The local death toll remained at 12.

Bryan Health continues to see a steady decline in the number of patients in its hospitals with COVID-19.

The health system said Monday that only four people with COVID-19 were hospitalized, and only one patient was on a ventilator.

That's the lowest number of ventilated patients since April 13 and the lowest number of overall patients since April 19.

Lincoln has seen a steady decline in coronavirus cases, with only 87 last week, the first time in two months weekly cases were below 100.

People should strongly reconsider out-of-state summer travel plans as many states including California, Arizona, Texas and Florida are seeing record highs of new cases, Lopez said.

As Fourth of July approaches, people should avoid large gatherings, maintain social distancing and keep hand sanitizer on hand during any "pandemic celebrations," Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said during the conference. 

"You can think about it this way," Baird said. "You can best celebrate our nation on its birthday by protecting yourself and others."

Test Nebraska will be at North Star High School from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. Testing is open to all Lancaster County residents by appointment only.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or ssaric@journalstar.com.

