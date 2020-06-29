21 new coronavirus cases reported Monday in Lincoln

Lancaster County reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as concern grows over the increase in cases among people under 40 years old.
At the beginning of May, people under 40 accounted for 40% of confirmed coronavirus cases, said interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez during a press conference Monday. The 40-and-under age group now accounts for 65% of all cases, Lopez said.
Lancaster County now has had a total of 1,718 cases, the department said. The number of recoveries is up from 547 on Friday to 599. The local death toll remained at 12.
Bryan Health continues to see a steady decline in the number of patients in its hospitals with COVID-19.
The health system said Monday that only four people with COVID-19 were hospitalized, and only one patient was on a ventilator.
That's the lowest number of ventilated patients since April 13 and the lowest number of overall patients since April 19.
Lincoln has seen a steady decline in coronavirus cases, with only 87 last week, the first time in two months weekly cases were below 100.
People should strongly reconsider out-of-state summer travel plans as many states including California, Arizona, Texas and Florida are seeing record highs of new cases, Lopez said.
As Fourth of July approaches, people should avoid large gatherings, maintain social distancing and keep hand sanitizer on hand during any "pandemic celebrations," Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said during the conference.
"You can think about it this way," Baird said. "You can best celebrate our nation on its birthday by protecting yourself and others."
Test Nebraska will be at North Star High School from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. Testing is open to all Lancaster County residents by appointment only.
Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic
Music on the Move
Pool Reopenings
Judiciary Committee
LP Fitness
Eagle Raceway
Outback closed
Bars Opening in Lincoln
Eating Through the Pandemic
LPS Teachers Retirement
Test Nebraska
Holmes Lake Manor Horse Visit
Michener
Memorial Day Weekend
Lancaster County Courthouse
Campgrounds
Church Social Distancing
Boys and Girls Club food distribution
Children of Smithfield
Farmers Market
Parkview Christian Teacher Appreciation Day
Signs on South 16th
Election Day
Lincoln reopening
Lincoln reopening
Mother's Day
Reopening Hair Salon
Corona Cruz
Corona Cruz
Lincoln Christian 2020 Seniors
Restaurants Reopen
Test Nebraska site
Selfie wall
Drive-Thru Career Fair
Super Saver
Wishtree
Center for People In Need food distribution
Marathon void
Art walk
Gateway Mall, 5.1
Gateway Mall
Drive-through parade
Former Cop Birthday Drive-by
Masks For Truckers
Hero Signs
Dandelions
Puzzles
Sunken Gardens
O Street cruising
Billy's takeout
BikeLNK disinfecting
Bryan Mobile Testing
Teacher and Staff Parade
Teacher and Staff Parade
Thank you!!!
91-year-old released
Air and Army National Guard COVID-19 testing
Food Bank
Thank you
South 27th and Washington Streets mural
Sunken Gardens tea party picnic
Thanks to LJS
Social distancing
Spring Game Emptiness
Snowman
Grata Bar & Lounge
Thank You
Eagle with PPE
Weather
Football Stadium
COVID-19 State Employee Union
1867 Bar
Nebraska Crossing Outlets
Herbie Husker Runzas
Playgrounds closed
Virtual City Council
Drive-by Easter egg hunt
Riding a bike
Glider
Drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt
Watch: Lincoln neighbors sing 'The Old Rugged Cross'
Constellation Studios
Good Friday Music
Kite Flying
Gardening
Masks on a walk
Peter Pan Park
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
COVID-19 Workplace Safety
Watch: Steffany Lien twirls at birthday party
Downtown Parking
Capitol walk
Shirts for FEMA
Saro Cider mural
Holmes Lake crowd
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
Tennis
Smoke Signal
No fun here
Wildlife Safari Park
Inverse Parade
Essential workers
Huntington
Beechner Field
Haymarket
Staying Fit
Empty downtown
First Friday-Kiechel Fine Art
Windy day
Nursing Home Horses
School sign
Tower Square sign
Noyes Art Gallery
Free ice cream
Father-Son Fishing
Chalk art
Empty campus
Billboard
Coronavirus Testing CHI
Free lunch for truckers
Ready to paint
Volleyball
Holiday Inn Express
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
Rock Island Trail
Gaga's Greenery & Flowers
DoorDash
FoodNet, 3.26
Le Quartier
Restaurant takeout and delivery
StarTran Ridership
Barber Shop Restrictions
BigShots
SCC donation
Virus Nursing Homes
Simpsons in the windows
Virus Outbreak Nebraska
Capitol cleaning
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Soccer
Protest
Legislature virus
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Computer monitors
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Disc Golf
Joyo Theatre
Nowear BMX Compound
Bourbon Theatre
City golf courses
Braeda's social distancing
Russ's Market
Biking for groceries
Playing with kids
Construction
The Bike Rack sign
Mopac Trail
St. Patrick's Day
Social Distancing
Curbside Pickup
Qdoba
Tower Square
LPS Chromebook pickup
People's City Mission
Food Bank of Lincoln
UNL Moving Out
Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or ssaric@journalstar.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.