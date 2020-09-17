2 new COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Lancaster County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lancaster County reported two new COVID-19 deaths and 80 new coronavirus cases Thursday, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The two new deaths — a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s who were both hospitalized — raised the local pandemic death toll to 23.

Overall, Lancaster County has confirmed 5,468 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began and documented 2,180 recoveries.

Cases numbers are down so far this week, with 324 reported as of Thursday afternoon. Lincoln recorded a pandemic high with 690 cases last week.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

