2 more COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County

City officials reported two additional cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total of known cases of the disease in Lancaster County to 59.

The new cases involve residents in their 20s and 60s, and more details were expected later Wednesday.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird will brief on the city's response to the coronavirus at 3:30 p.m.

Entering Wednesday, Lancaster County had the fourth-highest number of cases in Nebraska behind Douglas, Hall and Adams counties.

Hall and Douglas counties each had more than 200 cases, and Adams County reported 62.

Nebraska had 911 confirmed cases as of Wednesday morning and 22 deaths.

Lancaster County has reported only one death from COVID-19 to date.

With community transmission of the coronavirus accounting for about 70% of confirmed cases, city officials warn Lancaster County residents to assume they are at risk of contracting it while they are out in public.

Gaylor Baird and health department officials have urged residents to seek testing if they have symptoms of coronavirus that include cough, fever and a sore throat.