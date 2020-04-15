You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
2 more COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

2 more COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County

Virus

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

City officials reported two additional cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total of known cases of the disease in Lancaster County to 59. 

The new cases involve residents in their 20s and 60s, and more details were expected later Wednesday.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird will brief on the city's response to the coronavirus at 3:30 p.m.

Entering Wednesday, Lancaster County had the fourth-highest number of cases in Nebraska behind Douglas, Hall and Adams counties. 

Hall and Douglas counties each had more than 200 cases, and Adams County reported 62. 

Nebraska had 911 confirmed cases as of Wednesday morning and 22 deaths.

Lancaster County has reported only one death from COVID-19 to date.

With community transmission of the coronavirus accounting for about 70% of confirmed cases, city officials warn Lancaster County residents to assume they are at risk of contracting it while they are out in public. 

Gaylor Baird and health department officials have urged residents to seek testing if they have symptoms of coronavirus that include cough, fever and a sore throat. 

Expanded local testing capacity by Bryan Health and CHI St. Elizabeth has allowed each hospital to open up their drive-thru testing sites beyond the initially prioritized groups of first responders, health care workers and people who are vulnerable to the virus. 

Testing at either site requires a doctor's order or an order from the hospital, and anyone seeking to be tested should first take the free questionnaire at CHIhealth.com or Bryanhealth.com

CHI's site operates daily from 3-5 p.m. at Lincoln North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd St.

Bryan's site also operates daily from 1:30-4 p.m. at its LifePointe location, 7501 S. 27th St.

This is a developing story. Return to Journalstar.com for updates.

Health director: Lincoln residents' actions have likely held down coronavirus cases
COVID-19 claims two more residents of Adams assisted-living center
City Hall: Lancaster County's coronavirus response includes planning for morbid possibility
Ricketts says he'll 'do what's best for Nebraska,' even if Trump reopens economy early

Photos: The scene in Lincoln with coronavirus threat

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News