2 more COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County

City officials reported two additional cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total of known cases of the disease in Lancaster County to 59.
The new cases involve residents in their 20s and 60s, and more details were expected later Wednesday.
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird will brief on the city's response to the coronavirus at 3:30 p.m.
Entering Wednesday, Lancaster County had the fourth-highest number of cases in Nebraska behind Douglas, Hall and Adams counties.
See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.
Hall and Douglas counties each had more than 200 cases, and Adams County reported 62.
Nebraska had 911 confirmed cases as of Wednesday morning and 22 deaths.
Lancaster County has reported only one death from COVID-19 to date.
With community transmission of the coronavirus accounting for about 70% of confirmed cases, city officials warn Lancaster County residents to assume they are at risk of contracting it while they are out in public.
Gaylor Baird and health department officials have urged residents to seek testing if they have symptoms of coronavirus that include cough, fever and a sore throat.
Expanded local testing capacity by Bryan Health and CHI St. Elizabeth has allowed each hospital to open up their drive-thru testing sites beyond the initially prioritized groups of first responders, health care workers and people who are vulnerable to the virus.
Testing at either site requires a doctor's order or an order from the hospital, and anyone seeking to be tested should first take the free questionnaire at CHIhealth.com or Bryanhealth.com.
CHI's site operates daily from 3-5 p.m. at Lincoln North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd St.
Bryan's site also operates daily from 1:30-4 p.m. at its LifePointe location, 7501 S. 27th St.
This is a developing story. Return to Journalstar.com for updates.
