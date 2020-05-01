You are the owner of this article.
2 more coronavirus deaths reported in Adams County
Two more people have died of COVID-19 in Adams County, the area health district reported.

The deaths were of a woman in her 90s and a man in his 80s, both hospitalized with underlying health conditions, the South Heartland District Health Department said in a news release. Adams County now has had four people die from the disease.

Nebraska has seen 73 deaths from coronavirus, and the state reports 4,281 positive cases from 27,577 people tested.

