2 additional community spread cases reported in Lincoln

Community spread transmitted coronavirus to two of the latest positive patients confirmed in Lincoln, city officials said Friday.
A woman in her 20s and a man in his 60s each tested positive for the viral disease, but neither had traveled recently or been exposed to someone known to have COVID-19, interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said.
Also, the city reported that a man in his 70s tested positive for the virus Friday after returning from a cruise earlier in March, Lopez said.
He disembarked from his cruise ship in New York City, returned to Lincoln and was hospitalized, she said.
The close contacts of all three patients have self-quarantined, Lopez said.
Lincoln had 14 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease by Friday afternoon.
No patients in Lancaster County have died of COVID-19 to date.
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department staff continued monitoring 107 people, and five tests sent to the Nebraska Public Health Lab in Omaha were pending results.
Local public health officials don't know exactly how many tests sent for analysis at commercial labs are pending.
