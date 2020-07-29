15th COVID-19 death reported in Lincoln; Douglas County surpasses 10,000 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has reported a 15th death due to COVID-19, the community's first since July 17.

The man, who was hospitalized, was in his 50s.

Fifty new cases were also reported, bringing the county's total to 2,945. The current number of hospitalizations is 16, including six people from outside of Lancaster County. Bryan Health said Wednesday morning that it has one COVID-19 patient on a ventilator.

The Douglas County Health Department reported 121 new cases, bringing the community's total into five figures for a total of 10,008. Three deaths were also reported, one of which was a man in his 20s.

As of its last update Tuesday evening, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported the state had 25,157 cases of the coronavirus and 321 deaths.

