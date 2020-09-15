106 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lancaster County health officials reported 106 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday after acknowledging technical reporting glitches the day before.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department's COVID-19 data dashboard tied 41 cases to Tuesday and backdated other cases to Sunday and Monday.

The new cases pushed the pandemic case total in Lancaster County to 5,302 with 2,079 documented recoveries and a death toll that remains at 21.

Local health officials have attributed the recent rise in cases to the return of students to college and outbreaks among inmates at two Lincoln prisons.

