10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County

City officials said Monday morning that nine more Lancaster County residents had tested positive for COVID-19. By afternoon, the city was reporting a tenth.
The latest case raised the total number of lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus-caused disease in the county to 85 -- 22 of those coming in the last three days -- Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said at a daily briefing on the local response to the pandemic.
"While that increase is, of course, concerning," she said, "our models have shown that the number of cases will continue to rise throughout April."
Gaylor Baird said they expected that increased testing would result in an increased number of positives.
Interim City Health Director Pat Lopez said the newest cases included five women and five men, ranging in age from their 20s to 80s. Two Lancaster County residents are hospitalized, one on a ventilator.
With these new cases, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases statewide rose to 1,477, according to the city.
To date, 33 Nebraskans have died from COVID-19, including one Lancaster County resident.
Entering Monday, Lancaster County had the fifth highest number of cases in Nebraska, after Hall, Douglas, Dawson and Adams counties.
Lopez said Nebraska and the Lincoln area didn't see any positive cases until about two weeks after outbreaks in other parts of the country.
"So it can be expected that we're seeing now what those other cities saw two weeks ago," she said. "The good news is that some of the larger cities may have hit their peak already."
Lopez said modeling shows new cases will continue to rise until the area reaches its peak. And they expect most new cases now to be community spread.
"This is a critical period of time to prevent more spread. We need the public to understand that this is serious, and we all must be part of the solution in reducing the spread of the disease," she said.
Lopez said people should assume there is a "legitimate risk of exposure" any time they are out in the public space with other people present. Anyone can get and spread COVID-19, she stressed.
Lopez and Gaylor Baird both urged anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms of fever, sore throat, cough and shortness of breath to seek testing at drive-through sites, which have the ability to test 150 people per day.
The mayor said 105 people were tested Friday and 54 more Saturday.
Gaylor Baird said later this week Bryan Health anticipated starting mobile testing in areas of the city that may be under-served because of transportation issues or language barriers.
She cautioned residents against having yard sales for now, given that the virus can last on surfaces for hours and possibly days.
"It's just not worth the risk at this time," Gaylor Baird said.
She also unveiled a data dashboard with the intention of providing local, real-time data provided by the health department.
Public health epidemiologist, Raju Kakarlapudi, who helped develop it, said the dashboard will have the most up-to-date information available and will be refreshed at least once daily.
He said it currently includes information about the number of cases by ZIP code; the number of confirmed cases, broken down by sex and age group; and information about testing. The health department also will be adding more data to it in the future, he said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.
