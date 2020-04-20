10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County

Lopez said Nebraska and the Lincoln area didn't see any positive cases until about two weeks after outbreaks in other parts of the country.

"So it can be expected that we're seeing now what those other cities saw two weeks ago," she said. "The good news is that some of the larger cities may have hit their peak already."

Lopez said modeling shows new cases will continue to rise until the area reaches its peak. And they expect most new cases now to be community spread.

"This is a critical period of time to prevent more spread. We need the public to understand that this is serious, and we all must be part of the solution in reducing the spread of the disease," she said.

Lopez said people should assume there is a "legitimate risk of exposure" any time they are out in the public space with other people present. Anyone can get and spread COVID-19, she stressed.

Lopez and Gaylor Baird both urged anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms of fever, sore throat, cough and shortness of breath to seek testing at drive-through sites, which have the ability to test 150 people per day.

The mayor said 105 people were tested Friday and 54 more Saturday.