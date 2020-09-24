10 attendees at event at Lincoln Eagles Club got COVID-19, officials say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At least 10 attendees of a Sept. 11 event at the Lincoln Eagles Club contracted coronavirus, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials said in a news release Thursday.

The outbreak prompted health officials to publicize the cluster of cases stemming from the event at 500 W. Industrial Lake Drive that drew 75 people and included dancing and little mask wearing, the release said.

The club's Facebook page advertised the gathering as a "9/11 Never Forget" event featuring a local, country music band.

One of the attendees who contracted COVID-19 has been hospitalized, the release said.

Many of the attendees could be at greater risk of severe illness, Scott Holmes of the Health Department said in a news release.

Event attendees included people who live outside the county, and everyone who went to the event should contact the Health Department Communicable Disease Program immediately for guidance on how to get tested and further ways to protect themselves and others.