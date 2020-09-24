 Skip to main content
10 attendees at event at Lincoln Eagles Club got COVID-19, officials say
At least 10 attendees of a Sept. 11 event at the Lincoln Eagles Club contracted coronavirus, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials said in a news release Thursday. 

The outbreak prompted health officials to publicize the cluster of cases stemming from the event at 500 W. Industrial Lake Drive that drew 75 people and included dancing and little mask wearing, the release said. 

The club's Facebook page advertised the gathering as a "9/11 Never Forget" event featuring a local, country music band.

One of the attendees who contracted COVID-19 has been hospitalized, the release said. 

Many of the attendees could be at greater risk of severe illness, Scott Holmes of the Health Department said in a news release.  

Event attendees included people who live outside the county, and everyone who went to the event should contact the Health Department Communicable Disease Program immediately for guidance on how to get tested and further ways to protect themselves and others. 

Anyone who attended and is experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should seek testing immediately, the release said. These symptoms include a temperature above 100.4 degrees, dry cough, difficulty breathing, shortness of breath and loss of taste or smell. 

And those with symptoms should also notify anyone they have been in close, direct contact with while they were symptomatic to disclose the possible exposure, Holmes said.  

The Lincoln Eagles Club closed this week "due to unforeseen circumstances," according to its Facebook page. 

The current directed health measure permits dancing only at private events and requires mask wearing indoors except when bar or restaurant patrons are seated or eating or drinking. 

Overall on Thursday, the Health Department reported 79 new coronavirus cases in Lancaster County but no new deaths.

The county has confirmed 6,017 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and documented 2,284 recoveries.  

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

