WingFest benefit set for July 17

The fourth annual WingFest, brought to you by United Way’s Emerging Leaders United group, will take place from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, July 17 at Haymarket Park.
This event will benefit creative learning spaces (outdoor classrooms) for United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County’s “Engage.Empower.Graduate” funded schools.
A ticket gets you entry into the event and 12 wings. After sampling all of the wings, you can vote for your favorite to be crowned People’s Choice best wing. A Judges’ Choice best wing will also be chosen.
For more details and tickets, visit wingfestlincoln.com.
