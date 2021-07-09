 Skip to main content
WingFest benefit set for July 17
WingFest benefit set for July 17

The fourth annual WingFest, brought to you by United Way’s Emerging Leaders United group, will take place from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, July 17 at Haymarket Park.

This event will benefit creative learning spaces (outdoor classrooms) for United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County’s “Engage.Empower.Graduate” funded schools.

A ticket gets you entry into the event and 12 wings. After sampling all of the wings, you can vote for your favorite to be crowned People’s Choice best wing. A Judges’ Choice best wing will also be chosen.

For more details and tickets, visit wingfestlincoln.com.

