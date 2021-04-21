Vanilla rhubarb cobbler mixes sweet and sour

Sweet and sour, this spring. The sweetness of more security delivered by syringe. (Thanks, science!) The sweet scent and eye candy bursting from blooms that didn’t get frozen. The sour came when temps hit the 20s again this week.
So we celebrate the sweet and find solace for the sour in remarkable rhubarb. The perennial red stalks, super sour on their own, become satisfyingly sweet-and-sour in baked desserts. And since we’ll be shivering this week, what better time to sweeten our spirits with a bubbly, baked dessert?
Melissa Clark creates a cobbler that first roasts rhubarb and sugar, and then tops it with flaky biscuits. And eventually ice cream! The roasting makes a syrupy ruby sauce with no need for additional thickeners. For more robust ruby color, she suggests that if you can’t find all-red rhubarb stalks “throw a handful of raspberries into the pan after the rhubarb is roasted and before nestling the biscuit dough on top.”
You could top this with yogurt or just straight cream as ice cream alternatives. Sugar and acid, bright red and creamy white. Contrasts combined for a sweet and sour season!
Vanilla rhubarb cobbler
For the rhubarb filling:
1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise (or use ½ teaspoon vanilla paste or 1 tablespoon vanilla extract)
2 pounds rhubarb, trimmed and cut into half-inch pieces (about 7 cups)
¾ cup (150 grams) granulated sugar
1 teaspoon finely grated orange zest
Pinch of kosher salt
For the biscuit topping:
¾ cups (96 grams) all-purpose flour, plus more for shaping
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
2¼ teaspoons baking powder
Pinch of kosher salt
3 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into half-inch cubes
1/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon heavy cream, plus more for serving, if you like
Demerara sugar, for sprinkling
Ice cream, for serving (optional)
Heat oven to 425 degrees. Using the tip of a paring knife, scrape the pulp out of the vanilla bean halves and add the pulp to a 1½ quart gratin or baking dish or 9-by-9-inch pan along with the scraped-out pods. (Alternatively, add the paste or extract to the pan.) Add the rhubarb, sugar, zest and salt, and toss well. Let sit at room temperature to macerate while preparing the biscuit dough.
Make the biscuit dough: Put the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt in a food processor. Pulse to combine. Add cubed butter, then pulse until the mixture has formed lima bean-size pieces. Drizzle in 1/3 cup heavy cream and pulse until everything just clumps together, taking care not to overprocess. (To make the dough by hand, put the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt in a large bowl and whisk to combine. Add cubed butter, then mix it in with your hands, pinching and squeezing with your fingers — or use a pastry blender — until the largest pieces are the size of peas. Drizzle in 1/3 cup heavy cream a little at a time, mixing until the dough comes together.)
Dump the dough onto a lightly floured surface, and gently pat it together until it’s a cohesive lump. Using a small ice cream scoop or a large spoon, form dough into 6 evenly sized balls. Slightly flatten dough balls into thick rounds. Cover rounds with plastic wrap and chill for at least 30 minutes (and up to 6 hours).
Put the rhubarb in the oven and roast, stirring halfway through, until the rhubarb has softened and the liquid has formed a syrup, about 30 minutes.
Remove pan from oven and use tongs to remove the vanilla bean pods (if using).
Lower oven temperature to 375 degrees. Arrange biscuit rounds on top of the rhubarb, leaving space in between them. Brush biscuits with remaining tablespoon of heavy cream and sprinkle with Demerara sugar.
Bake cobbler until biscuits are golden brown, about 25 to 35 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature, with cream or ice cream, if you like.
Source: Melissa Clark, nytimes.com
