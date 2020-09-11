United Way’s reimagined WingFest event a safe night out for a good cause

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fortunately, the storm clouds parted just in time Aug. 14 for families from as far away as Grand Island to enjoy United Way’s newly reimagined WingFest.

To abide by local and federal guidelines to keep guests and volunteers safe, the United Way Emerging Leaders United Steering Committee went back to the drawing board during the planning process. What emerged was a drive-through style event with live music from Bert & Scott, ice cream from Colby Ridge and fireworks for guests who chose to stay and “tailgate.”

“When COVID hit, we knew we couldn’t have everyone milling around in close quarters," said Steven Coleman of Assurity, a steering committee member and chair of this year’s WingFest. "So we had to rethink the atmosphere, but also, we had to rethink how to deliver the food to guests in a safe manner.”

Thanks to an army of volunteers in facemasks, a line of cars were guided through the Haymarket Park parking lot to pick up boxes of wings from eight local restaurants.

Attendee and United Way supporter Linda Robinson Rutz and her husband, Philip Mullin, brought chairs and enjoyed the company of friends next to their vehicle. “We didn’t think we would stay the whole time, but we had so much fun we lost track of the time,” she said.