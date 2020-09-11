United Way’s reimagined WingFest event a safe night out for a good cause

Fortunately, the storm clouds parted just in time Aug. 14 for families from as far away as Grand Island to enjoy United Way’s newly reimagined WingFest.
To abide by local and federal guidelines to keep guests and volunteers safe, the United Way Emerging Leaders United Steering Committee went back to the drawing board during the planning process. What emerged was a drive-through style event with live music from Bert & Scott, ice cream from Colby Ridge and fireworks for guests who chose to stay and “tailgate.”
“When COVID hit, we knew we couldn’t have everyone milling around in close quarters," said Steven Coleman of Assurity, a steering committee member and chair of this year’s WingFest. "So we had to rethink the atmosphere, but also, we had to rethink how to deliver the food to guests in a safe manner.”
Thanks to an army of volunteers in facemasks, a line of cars were guided through the Haymarket Park parking lot to pick up boxes of wings from eight local restaurants.
Attendee and United Way supporter Linda Robinson Rutz and her husband, Philip Mullin, brought chairs and enjoyed the company of friends next to their vehicle. “We didn’t think we would stay the whole time, but we had so much fun we lost track of the time,” she said.
After sampling the wings, a panel of eight celebrity judges – Sean Callahan, Matt Mick, D-Wayne, Megan Swanson, Lisa Workman, Brett Baker and United Way/CHAD Campaign 2020 co-chairs Mark and Erin Stueven – named the Old Bay Grilled Wing from The Watering Hole as the Judges’ Choice award. Stur 22 Caribbean-African Kitchen & Lounge took home the People’s Choice award for its Pineapple Mango Jerk Sauce Wing.
The other purveyors of delicious wings were Buffalo Wild Wings, Buffalo Wing & Rings, GrannyWeavs Soul Food & Catering, Longwell’s, Mary Ellen’s and UnbeWingable.
“Once you realize this event is about more than good food, you can’t help but take part in it,” said celebrity judge Lisa Workman, who also represented title sponsor Security First Bank. “It’s about helping kids to get a good start in life.”
Other premier sponsors were LES, US Bank, Assurity, Duncan Aviation and Nelnet.
United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County works to bring the whole community together to create long-term, lasting change. While most charities focus on a single group or issue, United Way tackles issues facing Lincoln and Lancaster County as a whole. Focus is placed on education, health and financial stability – the building blocks for a good quality of life and a strong community.
This year’s WingFest event was organized to help raise funds to develop creative learning spaces for Lincoln youth.
“Last year’s funds were used at Norwood Park Elementary, where they will transform their gym to make enhancements for their Community Learning Center that will create a learning space in the gym that serves the dual purpose of both learning and relaxation where students can calm down, regroup and feel comfortable,” said Erin Hart of Duncan Aviation, chair of Emerging Leaders United.
This year, the group plans to ask for requests for proposals from schools and nonprofits to explore the best ideas for creative learning.
United Way’s Emerging Leaders United produces events like these to support United Way’s “ENGAGE.EMPOWER.GRADUATE.” initiative that works to ensure children and their families have the opportunity to succeed in school and life regardless of circumstances.
To learn more about United Way, visit unitedwaylincoln.org.
