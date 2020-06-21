Tips for pairing grilled meats and brews from local grocers and breweries

The affable Bob gets excited about his second grilling choice: “I love a good burger.” His definition of such a patty is half hamburger and half pork sausage, “to give it some bite,” he says. “Turn up the grill to high, and put the patties on until you get grill marks on them. Then simmer them away from the heat to keep the juices in.”

Bob says that conventional burgers are around 85 percent lean, while the 75 percent one with higher fat content will throw out some extra flavor.

Kinkaider’s Star Snake Dank IPA is Cody’s recommendation to go with the hamburger/pork sausage burger. “It’s a hop-forward beer that helps offset some of the burger’s fatiness.”

Grilled burgers get a second endorsement from Steve Aman, meat manager at A Street Market, 3308 A St. “You can’t beat a good burger on the grill,” he says.

A Street ground beef is fresh-ground daily and is of high quality, according to Aman and A Street Market owner/operator Angela Barry.

Aman uses Misty’s All Purpose seasoning for his burgers, with Barry pointing out that the grocery also offers ready-made hamburger patties with Misty’s seasoning. She also says that the store has a wide variety of seasonings for customers who might want other options.