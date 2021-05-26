Take-out family-sized dinners from MoMo, Copal and Villa Amore

Take-out orders and drive-thru windows are nothing new in the food service industry. A positive of such is convenience … a downside for families is remembering and satisfying everyone’s desired dining preferences.

Enter family meals – just like what most family meals are like, with the same options for all.

With the emergence of the COVID-19 virus more than a year ago, limiting what restaurants could do in forms of service, some establishments have focused on developing a menu that appeals to the family unit. These meals are tailored for working parents – whether from home or in the office – and provide nutritional and tasty dining options for reasonable prices.

The family meals featured in this issue of L Magazine are from Copal Mexican Cuisine, MoMo Pizzeria & Ristorante and Villa Amore Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar. These meals are geared to serve four individuals and are for pick-up at the restaurants.

Copal

Copal Mexican Cuisine owner Rebeca Lopez didn’t know what to do when the COVID-19 restrictions hit last spring. How to keep her restaurant afloat?