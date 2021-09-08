Seasoned to Taste: Zucchini is a constant even as September signals change

Our September song is perhaps more bittersweet than usual this year. Lots of changes, but a return to some of the anxieties we thought might have passed. Still, the fledgling cardinal hopping from branch to branch in our bushes, trying late in the season to figure out how to fly, is a living metaphor for this time of year. Young'uns pack up for a new grade, a new school, a new apartment or a new city. The old folks cheep their encouragement, just like the cardinal dad. They wonder to themselves how this happened so fast. And they hope.

The weather is hopping around, too. The calendar still says summer, and 90-degree temps prove it. But then there's a day of 70s and cool nights that portend what's to come. These transitions encourage cooking that can hop around as well. Literally, as in food that easily can be hauled to tailgates or potlucks or picnics. And figuratively, as in dishes that can fill a variety of niches on the menu.