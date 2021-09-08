Seasoned to Taste: Zucchini is a constant even as September signals change

Our September song is perhaps more bittersweet than usual this year. Lots of changes, but a return to some of the anxieties we thought might have passed. Still, the fledgling cardinal hopping from branch to branch in our bushes, trying late in the season to figure out how to fly, is a living metaphor for this time of year. Young'uns pack up for a new grade, a new school, a new apartment or a new city. The old folks cheep their encouragement, just like the cardinal dad. They wonder to themselves how this happened so fast. And they hope.
The weather is hopping around, too. The calendar still says summer, and 90-degree temps prove it. But then there's a day of 70s and cool nights that portend what's to come. These transitions encourage cooking that can hop around as well. Literally, as in food that easily can be hauled to tailgates or potlucks or picnics. And figuratively, as in dishes that can fill a variety of niches on the menu.
Despite September’s changes, one thing that’s a constant every year: too much zucchini! So here’s a quick-to-fix, simple-ingredient roasted zucchini recipe that gets a new beginning with spices not typical for the ubiquitous end-of-summer squash. Served with ricotta cheese on the side, it can be a vegetarian main dish. Scooped up next to grilled meat, it's a satisfying side. And because it's brightened with lemon juice and a bit of mint, it can also hold forth as a warm (or room-temperature) salad.
Like many great recipes, this one is a platform from which you can dive into experimentation. If you're out of cumin seeds, substitute ground cumin. Or try some other seeds for an intense burst of flavor. No ricotta? Crumbled goat cheese on the side gives a richer impact (but you'll likely want to use a little less salt on the vegetables). Ditto with feta. The neighbor brought crookneck as well as zucchini squash? Throw 'em in. Ditto the tomato that has to be used right away because it's so ripe the skin has cracked.
Chef Sheamus Feeley of the Farmstead in Napa Valley likes to turn up the heat by using crushed pequin peppers, but any crushed red pepper adds a zippy contrast to the cool green mint. Perfect for this end-of-this, start-of-that, hot/cold variable time of year.
Roasted Zucchini with Ricotta and Mint
8 medium zucchini (3 pounds), cut into ½-inch dice
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
½ teaspoon cumin seeds
½ teaspoon fennel seeds
2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
Fresh ricotta, for serving
Mint leaves, for garnish (whole or cut into thin strips or both)
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Spread the diced zucchini on 2 large rimmed baking sheets. Drizzle with the 2 tablespoons of olive oil and season with salt and black pepper. Roast for about 18 minutes, until the zucchini are browned around the edges. Sprinkle the zucchini with the crushed red pepper, cumin seeds and fennel seeds and roast until fragrant, about 2 minutes longer. Transfer the zucchini to a bowl. Toss with the lemon juice and mint strips if using and season with salt. Dollop the ricotta alongside the zucchini and drizzle with olive oil if desired. Garnish with the mint leaves and serve 6 to 8.
Source: Sheamus Feeley, Farmstead Restaurant, Long Meadow Ranch, food+wine.com
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com