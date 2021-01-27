Seasoned to Taste: Wishing for spring with ground hog for Groundhog Day

Humor and holidays are ingredients for good health. There's plenty of science to back up the benefits of big bursts of bwahaha. And while overindulgence can be a part of holidays, a ceremony or ritual every six weeks or so can give hope and a sense of time's progress to those who are struggling. In this bleak midwinter, that seems like pretty much all of us.
So we’re gearing up for Groundhog Day! Poor old Punxsutawney Phil and Unadilla Bill and Wiarton Willie (up in Canada) will feel the effects of the virus, alas. No crowds of hundreds (or thousands) to cheer their predictions of spring (or not). But we can still have some holiday hoopla at home (whilst livestreaming official groundhog reveal events).
For the occasion, we can cook up some ground hog. Not roasting the actual rodents, of course, but rather ground pork. “Ground hog. Get it?” as our jokey 7-year-old grandson would say. Even lame humor can still help us heal.
We offer here two ground hog approaches. Our Canadian friends relish creton, a sort of pate made from cooking ground pork in milk and spices. Make ahead and chill. Add to your charcuterie board or simply spread on French bread or crackers.
Or for a real meal, try our friend Roger’s adaptation of ground pork and asparagus stir-fry. A bright bowlful of hope. Regardless the groundhogs’ predictions, spring (and local asparagus) will come!
Emeril Lagasse’s Creton
* 1 1⁄4 pound ground pork
* 3⁄4 cup finely chopped yellow onion
* 1 teaspoon minced garlic
* 1 teaspoon salt
* 3⁄4 teaspoon ground black pepper
* 1⁄2 teaspoon ground cloves
* 1⁄4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
* 1⁄4 teaspoon ground ginger
1* ⁄4 teaspoon nutmeg
* 3⁄4 cup whole milk
* 1⁄4 cup fine breadcrumbs
In a large saute pan, add the pork and cook until no longer pink, about 3 minutes. Add the onions and garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add spices and cook for 1 minute.
Add the milk and bread crumbs and cook for 3 minutes over medium heat, stirring to break up the meat.
Reduce the heat to low, cover, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the pork is very tender and most of the liquid is evaporated, about 1 hour, 15 minutes.
Remove the lid and cook uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the mixture is thick and all the liquid is evaporated, about 10 to 15 minutes.
Remove from the heat and adjust the seasoning to taste.
Transfer to a decorative bowl or several smaller ramekins, smoothing the top with a rubber spatula.
Cover tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate until well chilled and firm, at least 4 hours or overnight.
Serve with thinly sliced French bread or toasted French bread croutons.
Pork and Asparagus Stir-fry
* 1 tablespoon peanut oil
* 2 tablespoons butter
* 2 pounds asparagus, trimmed, cut on a diagonal into 1- to 2-inch pieces
* 8 ounces ground pork or pork tenderloin
* 6 scallions, white and pale green parts only, finely chopped
* 5 garlic cloves, roughly chopped
* 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 2-inch piece ginger, peeled, finely chopped
* 2 tablespoons medium-dry sherry
* 2 tablespoons soy sauce
* 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
* Black sesame seeds for garnish
* 1 cup Basmati rice cooked according to package directions
* I grind my own pork, but you can use store-bought ground pork or even something like sweet Italian sausage.
Directions: Heat butter in a large skillet over high. Once pan is hot add asparagus and a couple of pinches of salt and pepper and cook, tossing so the pieces have a chance to blister, until crisp-tender and lightly browned, about 4 minutes. Remove to a plate.
Reduce heat to medium-high; add peanut oil to skillet, then add pork, spreading out into an even layer. Season with a couple of pinches of salt and cook until meat begins to brown, about 3 minutes. Break up meat with a wooden spoon and add scallions, garlic, red pepper flakes and ginger. Cook, stirring until pork is crisp and mixture is very fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add sherry and soy sauce and return asparagus to skillet. Cook, turning to coat with pork mixture, until heated through, about 1 minute.
Plate or serve in a shallow bowl and drizzle with sesame oil. Serve over rice and garnish with sesame seeds.
Adapted from Bon Appetit.
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com