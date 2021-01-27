Seasoned to Taste: Wishing for spring with ground hog for Groundhog Day

Humor and holidays are ingredients for good health. There's plenty of science to back up the benefits of big bursts of bwahaha. And while overindulgence can be a part of holidays, a ceremony or ritual every six weeks or so can give hope and a sense of time's progress to those who are struggling. In this bleak midwinter, that seems like pretty much all of us.

So we’re gearing up for Groundhog Day! Poor old Punxsutawney Phil and Unadilla Bill and Wiarton Willie (up in Canada) will feel the effects of the virus, alas. No crowds of hundreds (or thousands) to cheer their predictions of spring (or not). But we can still have some holiday hoopla at home (whilst livestreaming official groundhog reveal events).

For the occasion, we can cook up some ground hog. Not roasting the actual rodents, of course, but rather ground pork. “Ground hog. Get it?” as our jokey 7-year-old grandson would say. Even lame humor can still help us heal.

We offer here two ground hog approaches. Our Canadian friends relish creton, a sort of pate made from cooking ground pork in milk and spices. Make ahead and chill. Add to your charcuterie board or simply spread on French bread or crackers.