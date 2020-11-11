Seasoned to Taste: Winter salad variations for your varied Thanksgivings

Thanksgiving is supposed to be a time for, well, giving thanks. But in this extraordinary year, Turkey Day anxiety extends way beyond the typical concerns about brining the bird or not. Or rolling the perfect pie crust.
Alas, this year, many of us are trying to figure out how to downsize recipes and share plates via Zoom. And how to be thankful for our health, even if we’re not sharing our meal with dozens directly.
While we’re thinking differently about Thanksgiving, we’re also trying to vary how we serve up some of the traditional flavors of the season. So we were thankful to dig out this recipe that uses the perfect pears still to be found, along with some of the chunks o’ cheese we’re allowing ourselves as consolation in a light, new way.
Best of all, each element that goes into this winter salad is something you can enjoy on its own. Or the oven-roasted pears, cheese toasts and the cheery cranberry vinaigrette each can be adapted to completely different dishes. Even if you’re trying to maintain the salad’s concept, you can sub ingredients based on what you have on hand: apples for the pears, goat or parmesan for the blue cheese, maple syrup or honey for the pomegranate molasses in the dressing, other favorite nuts for the toasted almonds.
Crisp spinach, smooth, mellow pears, chewy dried fruit, crunchy nuts and cheesy toasts combine to create plenty additional reasons to give thanks!
Winter Spinach Salad
Roasted Pears
* 1 teaspoon unsalted butter
* 2 firm, ripe d’Anjou pears
* 1½ teaspoons sugar
Directions: Place a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 450 degrees F. Grease a small baking sheet with the butter. Peel and core the pears and cut each into 8 wedges. Toss the pears and sugar together in a bowl and place on the buttered baking sheet, cut-sides down. Roast for 15 to 20 minutes, or until soft and browned on the undersides. Transfer pears to a piece of waxed paper and let cool completely. The pears can be made up to 4 hours ahead.
Dried Cranberry Vinaigrette
* ½ cup dried cranberries
* ⅓ cup cider vinegar
* 2 tablespoons pomegranate molasses, maple syrup or honey
* 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
* Salt
* Freshly ground black pepper
* ⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil
Directions: In a blender, whirl the cranberries, vinegar, molasses and mustard until smooth and uniformly pink. Season with salt and pepper to taste. With the machine running, add the ⅓ cup oil in a slow, steady stream and blend until smooth. Season again with salt and pepper, if necessary. Set aside.
Blue Cheese Toasts
* Eight ½-inch slices ciabatta or crusty French or Italian bread
* Extra-virgin olive oil for brushing
* 5 to 6 ounces blue cheese, such as Gorgonzola or bleu d’Auvergne, thinly sliced
Reduce the oven temperature to 400 degrees F. Cut each slice of bread in half, so you have 16 halves. Brush both sides of each piece with some of the oil and toast on a baking sheet for 3 to 4 minutes per side until lightly browned. Remove from the oven, and divide the blue cheese between the toasts, crumbling the cheese up a little as you go. (The toasts can be made ahead up to this point and refrigerated, up to 4 hours.) Return the toasts to the oven and bake for 4 to 5 minutes, until the blue cheese has melted.
Toasted Almonds and Dried Cranberries
* ½ cup (1½ ounces) sliced almonds
* ½ cup dried cranberries
Toast the almonds on a baking sheet for 3 to 5 minutes or until lightly browned. Transfer to a small bowl to cool, then stir in cranberries. Set aside
To assemble salad: Place the spinach in a large bowl, add half the almond/cranberry mixture, add the vinaigrette to taste, and mix well. Arrange the dressed greens on a platter or on individual salad plates, and garnish with additional nuts and berries, roasted pears, and blue cheese toasts. Serve immediately. Serves 8.
Additional variations: Substitute dried cherries for the cranberries; coarsely chopped walnuts, pecans, pistachios or your favorite nuts for the almonds.
Source: Jonathan King, Jim Stott, and Kathy Gunst at cookstr.com
