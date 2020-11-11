Seasoned to Taste: Winter salad variations for your varied Thanksgivings

Thanksgiving is supposed to be a time for, well, giving thanks. But in this extraordinary year, Turkey Day anxiety extends way beyond the typical concerns about brining the bird or not. Or rolling the perfect pie crust.

Alas, this year, many of us are trying to figure out how to downsize recipes and share plates via Zoom. And how to be thankful for our health, even if we’re not sharing our meal with dozens directly.

While we’re thinking differently about Thanksgiving, we’re also trying to vary how we serve up some of the traditional flavors of the season. So we were thankful to dig out this recipe that uses the perfect pears still to be found, along with some of the chunks o’ cheese we’re allowing ourselves as consolation in a light, new way.

Best of all, each element that goes into this winter salad is something you can enjoy on its own. Or the oven-roasted pears, cheese toasts and the cheery cranberry vinaigrette each can be adapted to completely different dishes. Even if you’re trying to maintain the salad’s concept, you can sub ingredients based on what you have on hand: apples for the pears, goat or parmesan for the blue cheese, maple syrup or honey for the pomegranate molasses in the dressing, other favorite nuts for the toasted almonds.