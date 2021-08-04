Seasoned to Taste: Whether you say to-may-to, to-mah-to, or po-mo-dor-i, you’ll pronounce these salads 'delicious'

You say tomato, I say ta-mah-to. No matter your pronunciation, these fruits of the vine make August’s dog days worth it. Some are sweltering as they pluck a plethora of produce. Maybe they planted too much? Others of us, dazzled by displays at the farmer’s markets, maybe we buy too much?

Lucky us, a bumper crop of recipes can help us cope with our excess. Lidia Bastianich offers a twist on the classic Italian tomato-basil combo by serving her “pomodori” with mint. This salad couldn’t be simpler (or more summery-savory!)

Black multimedia artist, gardener and cook Gabrielle E. W. Carter documents the foodways of Black families in Eastern North Carolina. Her country Panzanella adapts Italian and black cooking traditions, both based on using fruits and vegetables straight from the garden. Bonus: the watermelon dressing will keep up to a week, ripe for your experiments with other produce.

New world and old world traditions meet to create unexpected flavors in both these recipes. Whether you say to-may-to, to-mah-to, or po-mo-dor-i, you’ll pronounce these salads “delicious”!

Tomato Salad with Mint

2 pounds ripe tomatoes, cored and cut in 1-inch wedges

1 cup thinly sliced red onion