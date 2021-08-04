Seasoned to Taste: Whether you say to-may-to, to-mah-to, or po-mo-dor-i, you’ll pronounce these salads 'delicious'

You say tomato, I say ta-mah-to. No matter your pronunciation, these fruits of the vine make August’s dog days worth it. Some are sweltering as they pluck a plethora of produce. Maybe they planted too much? Others of us, dazzled by displays at the farmer’s markets, maybe we buy too much?
Lucky us, a bumper crop of recipes can help us cope with our excess. Lidia Bastianich offers a twist on the classic Italian tomato-basil combo by serving her “pomodori” with mint. This salad couldn’t be simpler (or more summery-savory!)
Black multimedia artist, gardener and cook Gabrielle E. W. Carter documents the foodways of Black families in Eastern North Carolina. Her country Panzanella adapts Italian and black cooking traditions, both based on using fruits and vegetables straight from the garden. Bonus: the watermelon dressing will keep up to a week, ripe for your experiments with other produce.
New world and old world traditions meet to create unexpected flavors in both these recipes. Whether you say to-may-to, to-mah-to, or po-mo-dor-i, you’ll pronounce these salads “delicious”!
Tomato Salad with Mint
2 pounds ripe tomatoes, cored and cut in 1-inch wedges
1 cup thinly sliced red onion
¼ cup loosely packed fresh mint leaves, shredded
3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
½ teaspoon kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Put the tomatoes in a salad bowl with the onion and mint. Toss with the olive oil and vinegar. Season with salt and pepper. Serves 6.
Source: lidiasitaly.com
Country Panzanella with Watermelon Dressing
For the dressing:
½ pound piece of skin-on watermelon, seeds discarded
¼ cup granulated sugar
Kosher salt
2 garlic cloves, peeled and grated
1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard
1 ½ teaspoons fresh thyme leaves
½ teaspoon red-pepper flakes
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
½ cup white wine vinegar
½ cup olive oil
For the salad:
½ loaf day-old ciabatta, cut into 1/2- inch cubes (about 4 loose cups)
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 ½ teaspoons fresh thyme leaves
¼ teaspoon fine sea salt
2 pounds watermelon, rind discarded cut into 1-inch pieces (about 4 packed cups)
3 medium heirloom tomatoes (about 1 3/4 to 2 pounds), cut into 1-inchwide wedges (about 5 loose cups)
1 medium seedless cucumber (about 1/2 pound), trimmed, halved lengthwise then sliced 1/4-inch-thick (about 2 cups)
1 small red onion (about 4 ounces), peeled and sliced (about 1 loose cup)
1 cup fresh basil leaves
½ cup crumbled feta
Make the dressing: Using a coarse grater set over a medium bowl, grate the watermelon flesh then rind, grating the rind all the way to the skin. (You should have about 1 cup grated watermelon; if watermelon is super juicy, drain.) Discard the firm skin. Add the sugar and 1 teaspoon salt; stir to dissolve the sugar and salt grains. Allow the mixture to sit for at least 10 minutes. Note: Using a coarse grater is essential in achieving a vibrant, textured dressing.
Add the garlic, mustard, thyme leaves, red-pepper flakes, ground black pepper, vinegar and oil. Whisk together (or transfer to a mason jar, cover and shake vigorously). The dressing makes 2 cups, and will keep, refrigerated, up to 1 week; shake before use.
Make the salad: Heat the oven to 425 degrees. On a small sheet pan, toss the cubed bread, olive oil, thyme and sea salt together. Spread in a single layer and bake for 8 to 10 minutes, until toasted and golden brown.
In a large serving bowl, combine the watermelon, tomatoes, cucumber and red onion. Drain any excess liquid before adding the toasted bread cubes and half the basil. Drizzle with 1/4 cup of the dressing and season with salt and pepper. Divide among individual bowls, if you like. Top with crumbled feta, remaining basil leaves and spoon additional dressing over the top.
8-10 servings (about 16 cups)
Recipe from Gabrielle E.W. Carter Adapted by Nicole Taylor and Yewande Komolafe, nytimes.com
