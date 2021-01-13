Seasoned to Taste: When life gives you lemons ... make a comforting meal

You are what you eat, as the old saying goes. Maybe that’s why this past calamitous week so many of us have been scooping up big bites or bowls of comfort foods.

Mouthwatering, soul-salving posts showing macaroni and cheese, Reubens, homemade Runzas, chili and cinnamon rolls, ravioli, chana dal, beef and homemade noodles. And of course, grilled cheese sandwiches with cream of tomato soup (better yet, homemade).

After a consolation call from our Canadian friends, we went back to one of the comfort foods for which they’d given up the recipe decades ago: lemon maple chicken. Simple, succulent, and satisfying. Chicken baked, drenched in sweet-tart sauce with the added surprise of spicy mustard and cinnamon.

That plate that took us back to days of yore settled us a bit. And while we were tempted to work our way further into comfort cooking, trying something new seemed a better path. Something to be gained from trying a new path, even when the going is tough.

So we unpacked the new Instant Pot and wondrous Rancho Gordo dried beans that had been patiently waiting on the shelf. Then began the search for a new recipe (that still promised a little comfort).