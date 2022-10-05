Seasoned to Taste: Weather the fall with this bunch of crunch

It’s crunch time! Although autumn is renowned for its sights, we’re grateful to once again be here to hear its sounds. Crunchy leaves underfoot, the ping of acorns from our beloved pin oak tree hitting the ground. Alas, it’s figurative crunch time for our giant friend, now decorated with a number designating its doom. The community forester delivered the fatal diagnosis in the kindest way possible, but still. Another loss in a week when two giant human friends in our lives went over the Fourth Hill.

So again, we turn to food. This time we’re finding solace not in the soft and soothing, but in a bunch of crunch. Let us take a bite out of fall and chew up the season’s savory flavors while we are here, now.

This salad brings it with bold, bright flavors and tons of texture. Tart apples, fennel bulb and celery root slices, and toasty hazelnuts combine in a bowl that holds its own against the heavier food we favor for fall. A couple of these ingredients aren’t exactly elegant. Celery root is also known as “knob celery” (or celeriac). Not as good-looking as the slender stalks of standard celery, but this homely root vegetable “cleans up” pretty nicely when sliced. And horseradish is hardly handsome, but makes up with flavor what it lacks in looks.

For those who haven’t used the fresh horseradish that’s the secret to the salad’s kick Michelle Locke at Milk Street notes, “grating the horseradish triggers a chemical reaction that enhances the root’s bite. Tossing it with vinegar and salt helps preserve that heat, which otherwise dissipates quickly. Make sure you grate horseradish in an open and well-ventilated space.” She suggests that prepared horseradish, which is bottled with vinegar and salt, alters the balance of the dish (and she’s right, but we’ve used it when we couldn’t find fresh).

We’ve served this salad instead of slaw alongside pulled pork. And it’s brought it’s anise-y, minty bit of heat to our favorite fall oven meal: bison meatloaf and roast kabocha squash.

No matter what you’re weathering this fall, we hope you enjoy this crunch with a little bunch of punch!

Apple, celery root and fennel salad with hazelnuts

Ingredients

* 1 small shallot, grated

* 1½ tablespoons cider vinegar

* 3 tablespoons lightly packed grated fresh horseradish

* 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

* 1 teaspoon honey

* kosher salt and ground black pepper

* 1 granny smith apple, cored and cut into matchsticks

* ½ small celery root (about 8 ounces), peeled and cut into matchsticks

* 1 medium fennel bulb, trimmed and thinly sliced

* ½ cup chopped fresh parsley

* ¼ cup chopped fresh mint

* ½ cup hazelnuts, toasted and coarsely chopped

Directions

In a large bowl, combine the shallot and vinegar. Let sit 10 minutes. Mix in the horseradish, oil, honey, and ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Add the apple, celery root and fennel, then toss to coat. Stir in the parsley and mint, then sprinkle with hazelnuts.