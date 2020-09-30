Seasoned to Taste: We can all agree Lentil Cacciatore is perfect fit for fall

Freedom of expression is a critical component of life in these United States. It’s so important the Supreme Court has written that it's "the matrix, the indispensable condition of nearly every other form of freedom.” Maybe that’s why it comes first in the amendments to the Constitution. But this vital freedom can also be downright vexing.

Vehement opinions expressed with venom are causing a lot of indigestion these days. Maybe some solid, satisfying cooking can change the subject and help create more comity.

Ali Slagle’s Lentil Cacciatore is a perfect fit for fall, a bright beautiful braise based on quick-cooking red lentils. This dish is a riff on the classic chicken cacciatore, or Italian hunter’s stew. But no need to get embroiled in opinions about hunting, eating meat or avoiding it because the rich and hearty flavors settle any argument. And whether you think the Big Red should or shouldn’t take the field, this crimson cacciatore can be taken to any field (or driveway) for some socially distant sustenance.

The dish makes its own statement, but Slagle notes that it can compromise and cover a base of farro, polenta or pasta. Use a little pasta water to thin the cacciatore before tossing it with the pasta, she suggests.