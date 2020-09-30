Seasoned to Taste: We can all agree Lentil Cacciatore is perfect fit for fall

Freedom of expression is a critical component of life in these United States. It’s so important the Supreme Court has written that it's "the matrix, the indispensable condition of nearly every other form of freedom.” Maybe that’s why it comes first in the amendments to the Constitution. But this vital freedom can also be downright vexing.
Vehement opinions expressed with venom are causing a lot of indigestion these days. Maybe some solid, satisfying cooking can change the subject and help create more comity.
Ali Slagle’s Lentil Cacciatore is a perfect fit for fall, a bright beautiful braise based on quick-cooking red lentils. This dish is a riff on the classic chicken cacciatore, or Italian hunter’s stew. But no need to get embroiled in opinions about hunting, eating meat or avoiding it because the rich and hearty flavors settle any argument. And whether you think the Big Red should or shouldn’t take the field, this crimson cacciatore can be taken to any field (or driveway) for some socially distant sustenance.
The dish makes its own statement, but Slagle notes that it can compromise and cover a base of farro, polenta or pasta. Use a little pasta water to thin the cacciatore before tossing it with the pasta, she suggests.
Your freedom of expression can determine how you serve it. No matter their other opinions, your eaters will agree on one thing: this quick cacciatore is a keeper!
Lentil Cacciatore
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
2 large carrots, peeled and cut into ¼-inch pieces
1 red bell pepper, stems and seeds removed, thinly sliced lengthwise
Kosher salt and black pepper
¼ cup capers, drained
3 tablespoons tomato paste
5 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
1½ teaspoons fresh rosemary or ½ teaspoon dried rosemary
½ cup red wine or stock (or 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar, apple cider vinegar or sherry vinegar)
1 can (14 ounces) crushed or diced tomatoes
¾ cup red lentils (see tip below)
Directions: In a large Dutch oven or pot, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the carrots and bell pepper, season with salt and pepper and cook until just softened, 3 minutes.
Add the capers, tomato paste, garlic and rosemary and cook, stirring occasionally, until the tomato paste begins to stick to the bottom of the pot, 2 to 3 minutes.
Add the wine, season with salt and pepper and cook until nearly all the liquid has evaporated, 2 to 3 minutes.
Add the tomatoes, red lentils and 2½ cups water. Bring to a boil, partly cover, then reduce the heat and simmer until the lentils start to break down and lose their shape, 20 to 25 minutes. Stir vigorously from time to time to scrape any stuck lentils from the bottom of the pot. Season generously with salt and pepper.
Tip: You could also use canned white beans or dried brown lentils, which won’t break down as much as red lentils.
Source: Ali Slagle, nytimes.com.
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.