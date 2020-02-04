Seasoned to Taste: Warm up with with Thai seasonings, shrimp, beans

Oh, that groundhog. Comes out on a day so sunny he needs sunscreen and shades. Boom. Back to shivering and shades of gray. So we’re back to warming ourselves in front of the flickering selfies friends post on beaches, swinging from hammocks, sipping frou-frou fruity drinks.

Since we brilliantly loaned our InstantPot to our super Super Bowl fans, we’re looking for something other than stew to warm us up. Back to the oven, and the plus there is that a plethora of sheet pan suppers that offer both ease and variety. Both the aroma and the warmth coming out of that old school kitchen appliance helps us remember we’re one day closer to spring.

Springtime in Thailand means Songkran, the new year. So we’re channeling a little bit of springtime and a little bit of Thai with Ellie Krieger’s simple and shrimply delicious sheet pan solution. Peanuts, lime, fish sauce, ginger, garlic, red curry paste and chilies to taste deliver fresh flavors and just enough heat to combat February funk. Shrimp and green beans are the building blocks here, but you could substitute sugar snap peas for the beans or add other veggies. (Shrimp and broccoli, anyone?) You could even serve over cauliflower rice if you want even more vegetable vavoom.