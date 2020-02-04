Seasoned to Taste: Warm up with with Thai seasonings, shrimp, beans

Oh, that groundhog. Comes out on a day so sunny he needs sunscreen and shades. Boom. Back to shivering and shades of gray. So we’re back to warming ourselves in front of the flickering selfies friends post on beaches, swinging from hammocks, sipping frou-frou fruity drinks.
Since we brilliantly loaned our InstantPot to our super Super Bowl fans, we’re looking for something other than stew to warm us up. Back to the oven, and the plus there is that a plethora of sheet pan suppers that offer both ease and variety. Both the aroma and the warmth coming out of that old school kitchen appliance helps us remember we’re one day closer to spring.
Springtime in Thailand means Songkran, the new year. So we’re channeling a little bit of springtime and a little bit of Thai with Ellie Krieger’s simple and shrimply delicious sheet pan solution. Peanuts, lime, fish sauce, ginger, garlic, red curry paste and chilies to taste deliver fresh flavors and just enough heat to combat February funk. Shrimp and green beans are the building blocks here, but you could substitute sugar snap peas for the beans or add other veggies. (Shrimp and broccoli, anyone?) You could even serve over cauliflower rice if you want even more vegetable vavoom.
Fifteen minutes or less to put it all together (and start rice if you’re using it), another dozen to roast in the oven. Delightful dinner, transporting tastes and delicious distraction from our grumpy grays!
Thai-Seasoned Roasted Shrimp With Green Beans, Chilies, Peanuts and Herbs
½ cup unsalted raw peanuts
2 tablespoons peanut oil, or another neutral tasting oil, such as canola or grapeseed oil
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
1 tablespoon fish sauce
1 tablespoon honey
2 teaspoons peeled and minced fresh ginger
1½ teaspoons Thai red curry paste
1 clove garlic, minced
1¼ pounds large shrimp (16-20 count), cleaned, tails-on
12 ounces haricot verts or thin green beans, trimmed
1 to 2 fresh, hot red chilies, such as a Red Thai, serrano or Fresno, seeded and thinly sliced
2 tablespoons torn or chopped fresh basil leaves
1 tablespoon torn or chopped fresh mint leaves
Preheat the oven to 425 F with the rack in the middle.
Place the peanuts onto a sheet pan and place in the oven until they are toasted and fragrant, about 4 minutes. Transfer the peanuts to a plate.
In a small bowl, combine the oil, lime juice, fish sauce, honey, ginger, curry paste and garlic. Place the shrimp, green beans and chili peppers on the sheet pan. Drizzle with the sauce and toss to coat.
Roast for about 12 minutes, until the shrimp is pink and cooked through and the green beans are tender, tossing once or twice.
Serve sprinkled with the toasted peanuts, basil and mint. Serves 4-5.
Nutrition information: Calories: 290; Total Fat: 15 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 170 mg; Sodium: 530 mg; Carbohydrates: 13 g; Dietary Fiber: 3 g; Sugars: 6 g; Protein: 29 g
Source: Ellie Krieger, The Washington Post
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com.