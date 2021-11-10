Seasoned to Taste: Wallow in waning days of autumn with this sangria

Lots of “no” in this “No-vember.” When the “no” is associated with COVID, that’s a pretty good thing. But head colds, hospital stays, and even a case of hives are afflictions to which we wish we had been able to “just say no.”

Attitude adjustment time! While there are still leaves that crunch, and apples, too, why not wallow in these waning days of autumn? Thanksgiving is still far enough ahead that we have time to think about ways to emphasize the positive, even if our celebrations are still dialed back. Weeks before turkey day, we’re considering the improved outlook in a glass delivered a light, crispy, but definitely seasonal sangria.

A few years back, one of our new young mothers was looking for a Thanksgiving contribution that could be squeezed in between nursing and diaper changes and would be highly portable. She found the fall sangria recipe from prettyplainjanes.com the perfect option. Chop up fruit and add wine and spices 3-4 hours before consumption time. Stash in the fridge. Respond to infant demands. Show up at Thanksgiving with an unexpected but totally refreshing liquid option that works as an aperitif or post-feast potable.