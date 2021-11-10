Seasoned to Taste: Wallow in waning days of autumn with this sangria

Lots of “no” in this “No-vember.” When the “no” is associated with COVID, that’s a pretty good thing. But head colds, hospital stays, and even a case of hives are afflictions to which we wish we had been able to “just say no.”
Attitude adjustment time! While there are still leaves that crunch, and apples, too, why not wallow in these waning days of autumn? Thanksgiving is still far enough ahead that we have time to think about ways to emphasize the positive, even if our celebrations are still dialed back. Weeks before turkey day, we’re considering the improved outlook in a glass delivered a light, crispy, but definitely seasonal sangria.
A few years back, one of our new young mothers was looking for a Thanksgiving contribution that could be squeezed in between nursing and diaper changes and would be highly portable. She found the fall sangria recipe from prettyplainjanes.com the perfect option. Chop up fruit and add wine and spices 3-4 hours before consumption time. Stash in the fridge. Respond to infant demands. Show up at Thanksgiving with an unexpected but totally refreshing liquid option that works as an aperitif or post-feast potable.
Come December, there’s plenty of time for wintry wassails and gluhwein and bourbon-laced eggnog and all manner of heavy duties. But in these waning days of our favorite season, this fall sangria offers just the right, and light, seasonal note.
And speaking of notes, Brandy of the prettyplainjanes offers this one: “When it comes to sangria patience is essential. Hide it in the back of your fridge, store it at a trusted friend’s home—do what you need to do to keep from drinking it too early. It’s completely worth it, trust me.” (Four hours is her minimum recommended timeframe; overnight is best.)
Fall Sangria
2 Honeycrisp apples
One 750-milliliter bottle unoaked Chardonnay
1/2 cup peach brandy
1/4 cup raw honey (or pasteurized honey works)
2 oranges,1 quartered
1 lemon, quartered
1 lime, quartered
2 cinnamon sticks
2 quarter-size slices of fresh ginger
3 whole cloves
2 tablespoons sugar
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Ice
Club soda
Peel, core and chop one of the apples. In a pitcher, combine the Chardonnay, brandy and honey. Add the quartered orange, lemon, lime, cinnamon sticks, chopped apple, ginger and cloves and refrigerate 4 hours or better yet, overnight.
Strain the sangria into a pitcher. Peel, core and chop the remaining apple. Peel, section and chop the remaining orange. Mix the apple and orange in a bowl.
On a small plate, blend the sugar and cinnamon. Moisten the rims of wine glasses with water (or simple syrup) and dip in the cinnamon sugar to coat. Fill the glasses with ice. Pour in the sangria until three-quarters full. Top with a splash of club soda. Garnish with a spoonful of the chopped apple and orange.
Recipe adapted from Nutmeg Nanny by Brandy at prettyplainjanes.com
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com