Seasoned to Taste: Venison makes surprisingly flavorful meatloaf

Locally sourced food is a preference for many eaters we know. The food is fresher and you know where it comes from. Hunters and fisher folk know with particular certainty the source of the game they bring home.

Many of these “harvesters” are skilled at cooking what they catch. Our friend Larry’s venison tenderloin with wild mushrooms is an exceptional, elegant example. But there are plenty more prosaic parts of the deer that also make for good eating. Ground venison forms a surprisingly moist and flavorful meatloaf when prepped with hunter-gatherer Hank Shaw’s techniques. The author of “Buck Buck Moose” and other cookbooks mixes soaked bread and cooked vegetables, plus some shredded Italian cheese to supplement the lean venison.

Adding some fatty ground pork or beef to the lean game meat makes for a moister meatloaf mix. Another tip: press about a third of the meat mix into a Pyrex pan, pressing it into the sides and bottom so there are no air pockets. Then pack the rest on top.

Shaw notes this recipe works with any ground meat including elk, pronghorn, moose, bison, and sheep. No matter where you source the meat, marinara rather than ketchup provides a savory sauce for serving a meatloaf that’s delicious both straight from the oven and as sandwich fixin’s later on.

Venison meatloaf

Ingredients

* 1½ cups bread, torn to pieces

* 1 cup milk

* 1 small yellow or white onion, chopped

* 1 medium carrot, chopped roughly

* 1 small fennel bulb, chopped roughly (optional)

* 1 celery stalk, chopped

* 3 garlic cloves, chopped

* 1 tablespoon olive oil

* 2 pounds ground venison

* 1 cup grated Italian cheese, parmesan or pecorino

* ¼ cup tomato sauce (or ketchup)

* ¼ cup chopped parsley

* 1 tablespoon kosher salt

* 2 teaspoons dried oregano

* 3 eggs

* Marinara sauce for painting the top and serving

Directions

Soak the bread cubes in a bowl with the milk while you chop the vegetables. Put the roughly chopped vegetables into a food processor and blitz them until it begins to form something of a paste. This will keep the meatloaf super moist.

Heat the olive oil in a small pan and sauté the vegetables from the food processor until soft. Add the tomato sauce and mix well. Cook this another couple minutes, then remove the mixture to a plate and spread it out: this helps it cool quickly.

Preheat oven to 375°F. When bread has softened, squeeze out excess milk and chop and mash soaked bread on a cutting board until it too forms something of a paste. Toss it and cooled vegetable mixture into a large bowl. Add the ground venison, cheese, parsley, eggs, salt and oregano and combine. I like to actually work the meatloaf mix well because the bread and vegetable mix will keep it moist and tender and will help the meatloaf bind together better.

Grease a loaf pan like a Pyrex 1½-quart pan 8½ by 4½ by 2½ inches (something more or less this size will be fine). Pack the meat mixture into the pan and bake it until the center reads about 155°F (roughly 1 hour and 15 minutes.) Put the loaf pan on top of a baking sheet to catch any overflow of fat or tomato sauce.

About 30 minutes before the meatloaf is ready (about the 45-minute mark), paint the top of the loaf with marinara sauce. Have some more sauce warming in a small pot to serve with the finished meatloaf.

Once the loaf is ready, sit it on the countertop for 5 minutes to rest before popping out of the loaf pan. Do this carefully. Slice and serve with sauce.