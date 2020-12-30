Seasoned to Taste: Usher in (hopefully better) new year with this colorful salad

We are so ready for a new year! And we really want good fortune for the world in 2021. So we’ve been scrolling through dishes designed to invoke luck. To the outsider, many new year good luck traditions may seem arbitrary. It’s not obvious, for example, that the black-eyed peas in Southern favorite Hoppin’ John are considered symbols of coins. But a plateful of peas portends mounds of money to come, the theory goes.

If food can symbolize what lies ahead, we’ll start a better version of the ’20s with an old favorite from our friend Mollie. This lentil couscous arugula salad, like Hoppin’ John, has plenty of coin-shaped elements to evoke mountains of moola. The sharp accents provided by peppery arugula and salty crumbled feta cheese can symbolize our hopes for standout experiences as well as flavors. And the surprising, refreshing brightness of chopped mint reminds us of the little hidden treasures that are embedded in most every day, if only we are aware.