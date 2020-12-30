Seasoned to Taste: Usher in (hopefully better) new year with this colorful salad

We are so ready for a new year! And we really want good fortune for the world in 2021. So we’ve been scrolling through dishes designed to invoke luck. To the outsider, many new year good luck traditions may seem arbitrary. It’s not obvious, for example, that the black-eyed peas in Southern favorite Hoppin’ John are considered symbols of coins. But a plateful of peas portends mounds of money to come, the theory goes.
If food can symbolize what lies ahead, we’ll start a better version of the ’20s with an old favorite from our friend Mollie. This lentil couscous arugula salad, like Hoppin’ John, has plenty of coin-shaped elements to evoke mountains of moola. The sharp accents provided by peppery arugula and salty crumbled feta cheese can symbolize our hopes for standout experiences as well as flavors. And the surprising, refreshing brightness of chopped mint reminds us of the little hidden treasures that are embedded in most every day, if only we are aware.
Although it’s called a salad, this dish is a season spanner that isn’t exactly a salad and yet isn’t really a main dish, but can function as either. Versatility is another attribute we’d like to call up for the challenging future we face. And then there’s efficiency. Comprised of mostly on-hand ingredients, this meatless mixture of lentils, couscous, sharp leafy arugula, tomatoes and feta cheese can be thrown together quickly. The warm-cooked ingredients get tossed with the greens, producing a slight wilt to the leaves and a bit of softness to the cheese. And the colorful contrast of greens, red tomatoes, white cheese, brown lentils and golden couscous offers a much-needed respite from our wintry world of gray and white.
And if all this weren’t enough propitiousness, there’s always the options for any of the fresh mint you may have leftover. If the bunch you buy is more than you need for the salad, the excess mint can be amazing aromatherapy in a teacup. Boiling water, mint leaves, a spoon of honey if you like, and you’ve got a cup of tea with transporting taste. Or if a cooler beverage helps you conjure June in January, extra mint works well muddled in the bottom of a glass with iced tea or a splash of vodka or bourbon.
Wishing you a new year filled with prosperity, standouts, versatility, efficiency, color and, now and then, a sprig of mint!
Lentil Couscous Arugula Salad with Mint
* 1 cup lentils
* 2 cups water
* 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
* Salt and pepper to taste
* 1 cup couscous
* 1¼ cups water
* 1 tablespoon olive oil
* ⅓ cup chopped mint
* 1-3 garlic cloves, mashed or pressed
* 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
* 1 tablespoon olive oil
* 3 cups arugula
* Feta cheese
* Grape tomatoes
Directions: In a saucepan, combine lentils and water. Cover, bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for about 20 minutes. Drain. Add white wine vinegar and salt and pepper to taste and set aside. While lentils are cooking, bring water for couscous to a boil, add couscous and olive oil. Cover, remove from heat and let stand 5 minutes. Mix mint, garlic, vinegar and olive oil together in a small bowl. Combine lentils, couscous and arugula in a large bowl. Add crumbled feta to taste. Toss with mint mixture. Add grape tomatoes to taste. Serves 6 as an appetizer or salad course or 3 as a main course.
Adapted from Vegetarian Times.
