‘Tis the season for sweet treats everywhere you go. In office lobbies and waiting rooms and on desks of people who should know better, brightly wrapped temptation sits out for the taking.
An evil trick for this treat. The scary truth: a terrifying list of unpronounceable ingredients including wax. The ugly reality: so much sugar, so little satisfaction.
So this year instead of leaving a trail of little wrappers behind us, we’re baking our own sweet treats to share with people we know. (Yes, we know you’re not supposed to give out homemade stuff on Halloween.) And even though we’re much better cooks than we are bakers, our friend Josh pointed us to the Bon Appetit video that shows us exactly how to make this recipe do its magic. Genius hack that’s old news to real bakers: small ice cream scoop to ensure uniform size.
The BA folks suggest another hack: “Using chocolate wafers instead of chips is a cookie game-changer. They spread as they melt, creating thin pockets of chocolate in each layer, and stay much softer at room temperature.”
But for the batch of Josh’s cookies we made disappear in no time, he used a “chopped up Baker’s bar chocolate instead of chocolate wafers since I couldn’t find them as easily.” Plenty of chocolate and toffee layers, and spooktacular softness with just the right amount of chew. Sweet sorcery, indeed!
Brown Butter and Toffee Chocolate Chip Cookies
1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
¾ teaspoon kosher salt
1 cup (packed) dark brown sugar
⅓ cup granulated sugar
2 large eggs, room temperature
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 1.4-oz. chocolate toffee bars (preferably Skor), chopped into ¼-inch pieces
1½ cups chocolate wafers (disks, pistoles, fèves; preferably 72% cacao)
Flaky sea salt
Cook butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat, stirring often, until it foams, then browns, 5–8 minutes. Scrape into a large bowl and let cool slightly. Meanwhile, whisk flour, baking soda and kosher salt in a medium bowl. Add brown sugar and granulated sugar to browned butter.
Using an electric mixer on medium speed, beat until incorporated, about 1 minute. Add eggs and vanilla, increase mixer speed to medium-high and beat until mixture lightens and begins to thicken, about 1 minute. Reduce mixer speed to low; add dry ingredients and beat just to combine.
Mix in toffee pieces and chocolate wafers with a wooden spoon or a rubber spatula. Let dough sit at room temperature at least 30 minutes to allow the flour to hydrate. Dough will look very loose at first, but will thicken as it sits.
Place a rack in middle of oven; preheat to 375°. Using a 1½-oz. ice cream scoop, portion out 10 balls of dough and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet, spacing about 3" apart (you can also form dough into ping pong–sized balls with your hands). Do not flatten; cookies will spread as they bake. Sprinkle with sea salt.
Bake cookies until edges are golden brown and firm but centers are still soft, 9–11 minutes. Let cool on baking sheets 10 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack and let cool completely. Repeat with remaining dough and a fresh parchment-lined baking sheet to make 10 more cookies. Do Ahead: Cookie dough can be made 3 days ahead; cover and chill. Let dough come to room temperature before baking.