One of the pleasures of writing this column is the chance to become acquainted with dear readers around the region with recipes to share.
Just in time for cranberry season, our new friend Sandy passed on a family favorite that’s “not only timely, but universally well-received. They are great for a fall dessert for family or a group meeting.”
This cranberry muffin recipe that came from a Minnesota sister-in-law is very simple to make and a real crowd pleaser. But don’t think “muffin” equals “breakfast.” Sandy notes, “I repeat, this is a dessert! Tasting a muffin on its own is extremely tart! I have some lovely glass plates that I serve them on,” but they look equally tempting on holiday paper plates.
If you want a one-pan rather than muffin-tin offering, Milk Street’s cranberry buckle offers a buttery crumb and sweet-tart blast from cranberries and candied ginger. It’s an all-day delight: a sweet breakfast treat, mid-day tea or coffee companion, or delicious post-dinner dessert. It keeps well up to 3 days tightly covered, unrefrigerated. (Good luck making it last that long!)
This recipe is also an opportunity to work on math skills — younger kids can help count the number of food processor “pulses” needed to mix up the crumble, and older ones could weigh out ingredients offered here in metrics — or double-check the grams-to-cups conversion.
Plenty of butter, sugar and flour in both these recipes, but make these sweets for a crowd and everybody gets a small sweet, not a dietary disaster. Happy holidays, indeed!
Cranberry Muffins
3 Tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup sugar
2 teaspoons baking soda
1/2 cup Carnation (evaporated) milk
1/2 cup cold water
1 7/8 cup flour (1 + 3/4 + 2 tablespoons flour)
2 cups whole cranberries
Beat all ingredients except cranberries with a mixer. Fold cranberries in with a spoon. Fill muffin cups and bake at 325 degrees for 25 minutes. This makes 18 muffins. Serve with butter sauce.
Butter Sauce
1 cup Carnation milk
1 cup butter
2 cups sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla
Heat to boiling ... serve over muffins.
Cranberry and Candied Ginger Buckle
390 grams (3 cups) all-purpose flour, plus more for pan
214 grams (1 cup) white sugar
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
½ teaspoon kosher salt
12 tablespoons (1½ sticks), plus 2 tablespoons salted butter, cut into ½-inch cubes and chilled, reserved separately
42 grams (3 tablespoons) packed dark brown sugar
40 grams (⅓ cup) sliced almonds
3 large eggs
1 cup sour cream
1 tablespoon vanilla extract 3
40 grams (12 ounces/3 cups) fresh or thawed frozen cranberries
85 grams (½ cup) finely chopped candied ginger
Powdered sugar, to serve (optional)
Heat the oven to 375°F with a rack in the middle position. Mist a 9-by-13-inch baking pan with cooking spray, dust evenly with flour, then tap out the excess. In a food processor, combine the flour, white sugar, baking powder, cinnamon and salt. Pulse until well combined, 6 to 8 pulses. Scatter the 12 tablespoons butter over the dry ingredients and pulse until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs, about 20 pulses. Transfer to a large bowl, then measure out 165 grams (1 cup) of the mixture and return it to the food processor. To the food processor, add the brown sugar, almonds and remaining 2 tablespoons butter, then pulse until the mixture begins to clump and resembles wet sand, about 20 pulses; transfer to a medium bowl and set aside.
In another medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, sour cream and vanilla. Pour into the large bowl the flour-butter mixture and fold with a silicone spatula until only a few streaks of flour remain. Add the cranberries and candied ginger, then fold until evenly distributed; the batter will be thick. Transfer to the prepared pan and spread in an even layer.
Using your hands, squeeze the almond-flour mixture into rough ½-inch clumps, then scatter evenly over the batter in the pan. Bake until the topping is golden brown and a toothpick inserted at the center comes out clean, 40 to 45 minutes. Cool in the pan on a wire rack for at least 30 minutes before slicing. Dust with powdered sugar just before serving, if desired.
12 servings
Source: 177milkstreet.com