Seasoned to Taste: Twist on sweet potatoes perfect for fall feasts

“The House of Condiments.” That’s the moniker our brother assigned our humble abode after his first encounter with our refrigerator. Condiments are the hurried cook’s go-to. Ho-hum ingredients can be transformed with a dash and a splash or a drip or a dollop. In our childhoods, ketchup, mustard, Worcestershire, and maybe A-1 sauce took little space in the fridge door. But then came barbecue and soy sauce and green sauce and curry paste and berbere and and and. Testimony to the creativity of cooks in cultures ‘round the world.

Our shelves are condiment-crammed, but we’re always on the lookout for more. Chili crunch is a concoction new to some of us, that’s having a moment. Labeled as sauce or oil or just “chili crisp”, this infused oil condiment includes crunchy, flavorful bits of peppers, onions or scallions, garlic and other aromatics. So you get texture with your tastes. And heat to boot. Crispy bits plus oil equals addictive in ways other hot sauces aren’t.

A bunch of brands are on Asian and other grocery shelves, and of course, online options abound. And while some suggest slathering on bread or avocado toast or spooning on grilled or roasted proteins or even tossing into fruit salad or drizzling over vanilla ice cream, we’re intrigued by David Chang’s sweet potato dish. Twice-baked taters sweetened with maple syrup combine with Chang’s Momofuku brand seasonings, in this recipe but we’re pretty confident other soy sauce and chili crisp/crunch brands will work.

Condiments help transform the easily accessible tubers for a result definitely not your mama’s marshmallow-topped concoction. Roasting first, then dunking in glaze before a second bake topped with toasted breadcrumbs transforms plain old potatoes into a crunchy-spicy-sweet celebration. Perfect for whatever festive fall feasts you’re planning!

Twice-baked Chili Crunch maple syrup sweet potatoes

Ingredients

* 3 large sweet potatoes (we used a variety: Jewel, Garnet, and Japanese)

* ½ cup maple syrup

* ¼ cup Momofuku Soy Sauce

* 2 tablespoons Momofuku Chili Crunch

* ½ cup Panko breadcrumbs

* 1 tablespoon unsalted butter

* 1 teaspoon Momofuku Savory Seasoned Salt

Directions

Roast sweet potatoes at 350°F for about an hour until done. They will feel tender when squeezed with an oven mitt. (You can do this a day or two in advance and keep them in the refrigerator. Be sure to bring them to room temperature before proceeding to the next step.)

Heat the oven to 425°F. Mix together maple syrup, Momofuku Soy Sauce, and Momofuku Chili Crunch. Slice potatoes in half, then break each half into about 3 pieces. It’s important to break these so you are exposing more surface area on the inside for the glaze to adhere to.

Dunk each piece into the maple syrup mixture, making sure it coats all the crevices inside the potato, then place on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Season with Kosher salt. Roast for 20–25 minutes until the potatoes are starting to brown and crisp from the glaze.

Meanwhile, toast your breadcrumbs. Melt butter in a small skillet over medium heat. Add breadcrumbs and Momofuku Savory Seasoned Salt and cook, stirring frequently, until golden brown, about 3–5 minutes.

Place twice-baked potatoes on a serving plate and when you are ready to serve, top with toasted breadcrumbs.