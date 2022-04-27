Seasoned to Taste: Turkish dish that feels like a little trip

Who’s ready to roll? After a couple of years of quarantine and caution, many of us can’t wait to get on board and get away. Some have been biking and driving, carefully, for the duration. But some cooped up too long are thrilled at the prospect of flying or riding the rails.

Quick trip or extended adventure, going somewhere else has a new resonance. So much to see, learn, and eat! So many chances to “changer les idees,” as our French friend would say.

Reality is still a thing, alas, so many of us willing are not able. If your travels are vicarious rather than various, you can still take a voyage in your kitchen. Changing up what you eat, and when, can feel like a little trip elsewhere.

An easy ticket comes in the form of a simple, savory Turkish dish, saç kavurma. Traditionally quick cooked in a wide skillet, this meat and vegetable dish is a savory breakfast treat. Sort of a Turkish stir fry, this mélange mixes simple flavors and colors in transporting ways. And whether you’re trying it for breakfast, brunch, lunch, or dinner, you gotta love a recipe that lists steps as: prepare your skillet, bring beef to a sizzle, add peppers, add tomatoes, done!

Like all travel (and any stir-fry), preparation is key. Once you’ve got the ingredients all assembled, your stovetop is ready as a runway to let you soar somewhere new. Tender meat, crisp peppers, tomatoes, sweet paprika and smoky Aleppo pepper combine to transport flatbread or rice (or both) to new levels.

And to take you and yours along for the ride!

Saç kavurma

2 tablespoons grapeseed or other neutral oil

1½ pounds beef flat iron steak, cut with the grain into strips about 2 inches wide, then sliced ⅛ to ¼ inch thick against the grain

1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped

2 tablespoons salted butter, cut into 2 pieces, divided

1 tablespoon sweet paprika

3/4 teaspoon dried thyme

1¼ teaspoons Aleppo pepper or ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes, divided

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1 cubanelle or Anaheim pepper, stemmed, seeded, sliced into thin strips and cut crosswise into 2-inch lengths

1 medium red or orange bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, sliced into thin strips and cut crosswise into 2-inch lengths

2 large ripe tomatoes, cored and roughly chopped

1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano

Add the cubanelle or Anaheim and bell peppers and ½ teaspoon salt. Reduce to medium-high and cook, stirring often, until the liquid has evaporated and the beef begins to sizzle, 3 to 5 minutes.

Add the tomatoes and ⅓ cup water; cook, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes have broken down and the mixture is slightly saucy, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from the heat, then stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon butter and the remaining ¾ teaspoon Aleppo pepper (or the remaining ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes). Taste and season with salt and black pepper. Serve sprinkled with the oregano

Source: Adapted by Courtney Hill, 177milkstreet.com

Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0